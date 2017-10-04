Video Shows 4-Year-Old Narrowly Dodging Bullets Fired Into Barbershop

The toddler was dancing and hopping inside her grandfather’s shop moments before two bullets shattered the front window, flying past her head.

A toddler playing in her grandfather’s barbershop in Chandler, Arizona, miraculously escaped serious injury – or worst – after two stray bullets flew past her head, shattering the glass window and sending the little one running further inside the shop, seeking safety.

The terrifying surveillance footage, recently posted online by City of Chandler Police Department, showed a 4-year-old girl dancing and hopping inside the shop before sitting down on one of the chairs near the front window. Little did she know her action probably saved her life, because moments later, two bullets pierced the glass, fortunately missing her just by inches.

The police said a disgruntled patron fired the shots at Damaged Ink Tattoo, located next door to Paisanos Barber Shop, after the tattoo parlor asked him to leave their premises.

“Investigators believe that the shooter was outside in the parking lot,” Sgt. Daniel Meija told Phoenix TV station KPHO. “We believe that the intent was to shoot towards the tattoo shop, but ended up striking the business, which is right next door, which is the barbershop.”

The tattoo parlor employees identified the suspect as 23-year-old Michael Hart, who was reportedly a regular customer. The authorities arrested another suspect, 21-year-old Rafael Santos, after a witness said they saw him with Hart at the time of the shooting.

“After leaving the tattoo parlor, Hart, Santos, and the unidentified male entered a vehicle,” the police said. “As this vehicle began to drive away, Hart allegedly fired at least three rounds from a firearm, in the direction of Damaged Ink Tattoo.”

Hart has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of child endangerment, one count of discharging of a firearm within city limits, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and one count of discharging a firearm at a non-residence. While Stanos, has been charged with discharging a firearm at a non-residence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of endangerment of a minor.

Click on the link for an update on the 4/10/17 shooting & surveillance footage: https://t.co/Gr2Wl81fCG pic.twitter.com/l7rtZIOLVY — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 12, 2017

Meanwhile, the girl was taken to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries caused by the flying shards of glass.

“We believe she just got a little bit of glass in her head and just minor stuff,” Detective Seth Tyler from the Chandler Police Department told Global News. “Obviously you can see from the video she was very traumatized by what happened.”