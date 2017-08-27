Despite Being Bullied By Trump, Mexico Offers Aid For Hurricane Harvey

The Mexican government maintained they will never pay for President Trump's border wall, but would offer aid and assistance for Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

As if he didn't have other things to worry about, President Donald Trump on Sunday asserted yet again that Mexico will pay for a wall along the United States and Mexico border.

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

In response, the Mexican government released a statement declining any payment for a border wall, maintaining "our country will not pay, under any circumstances."

The country did offer something of much greater value to the American people — aid and assistance to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

"The government of Mexico takes this opportunity to express its full solidarity with the people and government of the United States for the damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and reports that we have offered the US government all the help and cooperation that can be provided by the different Mexican governmental agencies to deal with the impacts of this natural disaster, as good neighbors should always do in times of difficulty," read the statement.

In 2005, Mexican troops marched across the U.S. and Mexico border to head to San Antonio for the first time since 1836, when the infamous massacre of the Alamo took place.

This time around however, the Mexican convoy consisted of military specialists, doctors, nurses and engineers bringing medical supplies, blankets, and mobile kitchens. The troops distributed potable water and 7,000 hot meals to victims of Hurricane Katrina for the next three weeks.

At the end of the mission in San Antonio, Mexicans had served over 170,000 meals, helped distribute more than 184,000 tons of supplies and conducted more than 500 medical consultations, while also helping with debris cleanup.

The relief mission was the first time the U.S. had accepted aid from their Southern neighbor, but hopefully it will not be the last.

President Trump's relationship with Mexico has historically been hostile and aggressive. In 2016 he referred to Mexican immigrants as criminals and "rapists."

He tweeted referring to the NAFTA trade negotiations that both Mexico and Canada were being very difficult.

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Mexico responded stating its position at the negotiating table was "serious and constructive" adding "Mexico will not negotiate NAFTA nor any other aspect of the bilateral relationship through social media or the media."

Looks like the Mexican government prefers to handle matters outside of Twitter. If only our President felt the same.

According to the New York Times more than 450,000 people are likely to seek federal aid in recovering from Harvey. Mexican troops may be exactly what the U.S. needs now to help with recovery efforts.

Will President Trump allow Mexico to assist with Hurricane Harvey as they did in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina, or will he continue to bully a helpful ally?

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria