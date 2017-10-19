Bush Bashes Trump’s Anti-American Values Without Ever Saying His Name

During a speech, the former president said he wasn't happy with how the current state of politics in America seems rooted in anti-American principles.

President George W. Bush has, once again, criticized President Donald Trump. The only difference is that, this time, he didn’t even have to utter his name to say out loud exactly what many were thinking.

Former Pres. George W. Bush: "Bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed." https://t.co/9bO2lsJGCJ pic.twitter.com/Fapq87lmWL — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 19, 2017

Joining other GOP politicians who have been calling out Trump, the former president continues to show his discontent with the current Republican leader in a very outspoken way.

On Thursday, during his address at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, Texas, the former president denounced bigotry, which seems to have become a staple of American politics as of late, he added.

“People of every race, religion, ethnicity can be fully and equally American,” he told the audience.

Adding that “bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed,” the former president seemed to be targeting Trump directly.

Appearing to address the president’s reliance on conspiracy-prone websites and lack of faith in the American media, Bush added that “our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.”

Without ever mentioning his name, it was clear that Bush was talking about the president during both of these moments. After all, it was Trump’s lack of resolve after the Charlottesville riots that prompted many to speculate that he was somehow condoning the activities many white supremacists had undertaken.

Unless Trump is ready to finally leave his blatantly racist rhetoric — and policies — behind in order to unite the country, it’s highly unlikely that GOP leaders will stop criticizing the president.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Jeff Mitchell