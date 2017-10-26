Bystanders Rob, Snap Selfies With Woman Knocked Out Cold

Several people took photos, selfies, recorded video, and even robbed a woman who was knocked unconscious by a man — but nobody called for help.

A woman knocked unconscious was left to rot on the sidewalk while bystanders took selfies, never for one moment thinking of calling 911 for help.

The horrific scene captured by surveillance video depicted a woman kicked and punched in the face by a man who immediately walked away.

The attack, which occurred in Pittsburgh more than a month ago, is made heartbreakingly worse due to bystanders’ lack of compassion.

WARNING: Content in video may be disturbing to some viewers.

How did we get here, where taking video of someone (whilst knocked out cold) & not helping them, is acceptable? https://t.co/md6NAqPrAV — Mango MaCall (@MangoMaCall) October 27, 2017

At some point, another man walks up to the assaulted woman, looks at her lying motionless on the ground, and then pulls out his cell phone to capture footage. Others are also seen approaching her, taking photos, and at some point, one is even shown picking up her phone.

Still, nobody is seen trying to help.

“They didn't help her,” the source who provided reporters with the video said. “They took what looks like her phone while she's out cold. Nobody called 911 to help her."

Later, the source added, the same group of people who took videos of the woman went back to the scene, lay beside her, and took a “selfie.”

The victim’s mother was devastated at the sight of her daughter being ignored.

“They don't treat animals like that. They wouldn't treat a dog that way,” she said.

The victim, who has a history of drug-related arrests, remained on the sidewalk until she regained consciousness.

After seeing the video, Dr. Neil Capretto helped the woman by inviting her to be treated at Gateway Rehab, where she’s now a patient.

“She's lying there like somebody just hit a deer and it's on the side of the road," he said. "It's like a sideshow in a circus. This is a human being.”

“They deserve to be helped. ... I, as a physician, this is my oath to help people who are sick. And she's sick, and she needs help,” Capretto added.

While officials have yet to disclose further information on the attacker, they said they think they know who he is.

In this day and age, when it’s actually hard to find someone who does not own a cell phone, you would think that more people would be more than willing to contact emergency services to help someone lying in the street after being assaulted. And yet, not one single soul was kind enough to do so.

This definitely says something about how we, as a society, are losing our capacity to care.

