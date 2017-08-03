Cafe Owner Charges Men More To Raise Awareness To Gender Pay Gap

The Australian cafe owner thought that this would be a clever way to both raise awareness and help women in need by sending the extra money to charity.

A cafe owner in Australia may have just given bosses across the United States a reason to feel ashamed.

Read More New Report Says That Reducing Wage Gap Would Greatly Benefit Society

As the gender pay gap debate continues to concern everyone from female workers themselves to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., Handsome Her vegan cafe owner Alex O'Brien decided to make her customers aware of the gender pay gap by charging her male customers more, The Independent reports. In the meantime, however, female customers continue paying for the standard cost of the menu items.

Calling the cafe a “space by women, for women,” O'Brien put up a sign on her establishment's door saying that women aren't only given priority seating, they are also insulated from the 18 percent “premium” surcharge that will be collected and then donated to what O'Brien calls women's services.

Would LOVE everyones thoughts on this. My friends cafe in #Brunswick, Handsom Her - is for women by women AND an has a 18% gender tax! pic.twitter.com/tVSX3PO4q8 — Paige Cardona (@paigecardona) August 3, 2017

The sign and different policy takes place once a month and is meant to give men the chance to contemplate how privileged they have been.

“One of my friends who works for a not-for-profit women's service was talking about the pay gap and I thought it was a good idea, so we decided that one week every month we would charge men an 18 [percent] premium, which we will donate,” she said.

In Australia, official data shows that women earn 82 percent of what men are paid on average a year, giving O'Brien the idea of charging the extra 18 percent.

In America, things aren't too different, as many Twitter users explained.

The gender pay gap is at 13.9% for full time workers. Meaning every year men earn more than women in America. — Nick (@nicholasjme) June 23, 2017

The gender pay gap and wage inequality in America is unacceptable. It's 2017 & we need to do better — Daniiii (@Fani_Diore) May 24, 2017

The Gender Pay Gap is Widest in America's Working Class Communities - Bloomberg https://t.co/bYJouQGb3s — David A. Warnick MPS (@davenavie) April 7, 2017

According to The Independent, O'Brien hasn't received any complaints regarding her provoking sign and her new policies so far. And as far as male customers who've been asked to pay more, none has argued against the measure, especially once they learn that the surcharge is collected and sent to women's charities across the country.

Thanks to this effort, many employers not only in Australia but also across the globe will have further incentives to look into the matter more closely and, perhaps, even take similar actions to bring attention to this issue. It's actions like this that help raise awareness to issues that affect women and other minorities directly.

Read More Gender Pay Gap: BBC Accused Of Discriminating Against Women

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid