Cops Beat Up 115 Lbs Black Woman After Mistaking Her For 170 Lbs Man

The police received a tip that a 5 feet 10 inches tall, goatee-wearing man was wielding a machete. So they arrested a 5 feet 2 inches tall black woman.

Apparently, the police in Bakersfield, California, cannot tell the difference between a man and a woman.

On June 18, 19-year-old Tatyana Hargrove, who weighs just 115 lbs, was reportedly beaten up by cops after they mistook her for a 170-pound man.

The incident occurred at the shopping area near Ming Avenue and Ashe Road while Hargrove was going to get her dad a Father’s Day gift. It seemed the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call about a person carrying a machete in the area. According to the police report, the alleged suspect was black, in his 30s with a goatee, around 5’10, weighed around 170 pounds, wore a white T-shirt and held a pink duffle bag and a black backpack — and was most assuredly male.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Hargrove, who is 5’2, weighs around 115 lbs, was wearing a baggy white shirt, blue short and a black hat and had a red and black backpack on — and is most certainly a woman. So naturally, the inept police reached the conclusion that she was the suspect.

In the video, shared by NAACP, Hargrove said she was stopped by the police and told to hand over her bag. When the woman asked them if they had a search warrant, the situation quickly escalated.

Realizing she was being discriminated against, Hargrove put her feet on her bicycle pedals and said she was leaving. However, the police report did not indicate that at any point, Hargrove fled.

The eventual result was the 19-year-old woman fell to the ground and an officer grabbed her wrist and neck, put his knee in her back and another on her head and sicced a K-9 at her who bit her.

“He [the officer] put his other knee on my head, and I told him, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’ and I started yelling out: 'Somebody help me, somebody help me, they’re going to kill me,’” Hargrove said in the video.

She also got scrapes, bruises and a punch to the mouth from the police officer.

Only after she was arrested did the police deign to ask her name. When Hargrove said her name was Tatyana, the cop told her to stop lying because that was a girl’s name.

Sgt. Ryan Kroeker of the Bakersfield Police said the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

“It appears that this point in time that it was a misidentification style case. However there's sometimes more than meets the eye, you know, based off what the video shows and sometimes what the evidence has,” he said.

Cops were looking for 5'10, 160lb Black male suspect w/ shaved head & goatee.



Does she look anything like that? #JusticeforTatyana

June 18, 2017, 19 year old Tatyana Hargrove was punched in the mouth by an officer, bitten by a police K9 and...

Hargrove is now being charged with aggravated assault and with the police’s favorite charge, resisting arrest for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

No mention has been made of the repercussions to the officer who punched her and unleashed the dog on her. As thing are running these days, probably nothing, unless Hargrove decide to pursue a case.

What’s worse, there is hardly any media coverage for the woman.

As for the real suspect, he has been tracked and identified as Douglas Washington. He is due to appear in court on a charge of assault with deadly weapon.