California Lawmakers Move To Require Candidates To Release Tax Returns

Using President Trump as a cautionary tale, California lawmakers are pressing legislation forward that would require tax transparency from potential candidates.

One of the original shady things President Donald Trump did was not release his tax returns. It's remained a consistent source of frustration and anger for many politicians and their constituents. In response, California lawmakers have decided that Trump will be the the last to pull this stunt by working to pass legislation barring presidential candidates from appearing on the state's primary ballot if they don't release their tax returns.

The bill was approved after intense debate by the state Senate on Wednesday and now moves onto the state Assembly. Republicans claimed it was another attempt by Democrats to lash out over the 2016 election results, but the left insisted that this was not a bill created out of political pettiness but rather as an attempt to combat corruption.

"He's shaping international policy which could enrich himself, and the American public has no way to know," Sen. Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) said about the president during the Senate debate. "This legislation will help make transparency great again."

The legislation, originally submitted in December 2016, would make it mandatory for presidential candidates to submit copies of their income tax returns from the last five years to California election officials in order to be put on the state ballot. In response, Sen. Joel Anderson (R-Alpine) attempted to amend the bill on the Senate floor Wednesday night with a stipulation that would require tax returns from state and legislative candidates, as well as a birtherism-inspired call for the birth certificates of presidential candidates in order to appear on the California ballot, but both suggestions were shot down by Democrats.

Reportedly analysis of the bill proves its constitutionality, however given the current political climate it would certainly be challenged by Republicans if it becomes law. It would behoove supporters of the innovative legislation to prepare for a long battle ahead because the self-appointed "champions of state's rights" would most likely be outraged by a predominately liberal state exercising some degree of sovereignty. Especially if the progressive push spells trouble for a system that Republicans and their business ties are benefiting from.

