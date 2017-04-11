Video Shows California Cop Choking, Beating Black Man For Jaywalking

“I thought I was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin,” said the victim, identified by local media as 24-year-old Nandi Cain Jr.

In yet another incident of police brutality against minority communities, a California police officer was caught on camera violently assaulting a young African-American man in Sacramento neighborhood.

The dramatic video, recorded by a woman named Naomi Montaie, showed a white cop get out of his patrol car and stop a man, identified by local media as 24-year-old Nandi Cain Jr., just as he was crossing the street.

"Come here, bud," the officer said. It is unclear what Cain Jr. said next, but the cop can be clearly heard saying, “you were jaywalking."

Jaywalking refers to an offense where a pedestrian crosses the street or road unlawfully.

As the man continued to walk, the officer warned, “Stop right now, before I take you to the ground.”

“You pulled me over for nothing,” the man replied.

What was supposed to be a routine police stop then turned out to be something really disturbing.

Moments later, the officer grabbed the young man by the neck and shoved him down on the street, repeatedly punching him in the face.

The cop then proceeded to sit on top of the victim, who did not appear to be resisting or fighting back, before arresting him.

Sacramento Police Department said the officer originally arrested Cain Jr. on suspicion of resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was released the next morning.

“I thought I was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin,” Cain Jr. told CBS13, recalling the incident.

The preliminary investigation also showed the officer had no adequate grounds to make the initial stop.

“The actions of the involved Sacramento Police Officer are disturbing and does not appear to be reasonable based upon the circumstances,” the department said in a statement. “The actions that were observed are not indicative of the dedicated women and men who work for the Department.”

The authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into matter, calling the encounter “unacceptable conduct” and claiming the officer, who remains unnamed, stopped Cain Jr. for illegally crossing near the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue.

Now, according to the California Law, jaywalkers – those who cross the roadway at any place except in a crosswalk – can potentially be fined. However, police cannot typically arrest such offenders.

The department has reportedly place the officer on administrative leave with pay.

“I find the actions of this officer extremely disturbing and they are not representative of the training nor the expectations we have for our Police Department,” commented Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

“It is my understanding the officer has already been placed on leave and the department is conducting an internal investigation to review his actions. I also anticipate a swift and thorough investigation from our Office of Public Safety and Accountability and will be in contact with community leaders as this process unfolds.”