Quest For Selfie Sends Woman 60 Feet Off California’s Tallest Bridge

Yet another person’s quest for clicking the perfect photo ended in horror as a woman fell about 60 feet off the Foresthill Bridge in California.

A Sacramento woman is lucky to be alive after she fell about 60 feet while trying to take a selfie on California’s tallest bridge.

The Sacramento Bee reports the woman and a group of friends were walking on the catwalk underneath the Foresthill Bridge and posing for photos when suddenly she fell.

She was immediately airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and is expected to survive. Her name has not yet been released.

Following the woman’s near-death experience, the sheriff’s office issued a statement on Facebook, stressing walking along the girders is a violation of the Placer County Code and the state Penal Code.

“The walkways under the Foresthill Bridge are closed for the protection of our residents and our community,” the sheriff’s department stated. “Any trespassers found on the bridge will be cited. Be safe and tour the bridge from the sidewalks above. This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family.”

Taking selfies on top of skyscrapers or while running in front of mad bulls is crazy, no doubt about that. As people are increasingly getting accustomed to sharing too much on social media, the race to get the perfect self-portrait is also getting more competitive by the day.

However, the crazy obsession is not only proving to be dangerous, it’s also causing many deaths across the world.