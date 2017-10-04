Cam Newton Laughs At Female Reporter Talking About Football

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” said the Carolina Panther’s quarterback, who won the 2015 NFL’s “Most Valuable Player Award.”

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

Carolina Panther’s quarterback, Cam Newton, who won the 2015 NFL “Most Valuable Player Award,” still needs to win over sexism.

For Newton it was funny to see a female reporter at a news conference getting into the details of football, even though analyzing the game without participating is no rocket science.

From Jessica Mendoza analyzing Major League Baseball games on ESPN, Beth Mowins covering N.F.L. games for CBS, to ESPN’s Doris Burke who is a part of the broadcast team for NBA, several female reporters cover sports. And they’ve been doing that for decades.

And they are very good at their job.

But for Newton, to have knowledge of the game, it seems gender matter a lot.

Just recently he made a sexist comment at sports broadcaster, Jourdan Rodrigue, who was questioning him about wide receiver Devin Funchess’s running routes.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like -- it's funny," he responded with a smirk on his face, stressing on the word “route.”

Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer, was quick to express her feelings on Twitter.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Someone asked her if she tried confronting the football player rather than putting everything on social media. Turns out Rodrigue tried and that experience was even worse.

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

His comments were anything but funny. The NFL quickly distanced itself from Newton’s sexist remarks.

“The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league,” stated NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

The Panther’s were also quick to post a statement.

"I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words," a spokesman said. "We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."

Several people were outraged and expressed discontent over his comments on social media.

Who let that woman out of the kitchen to even bother Cam Newton with that question in the first place? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 4, 2017

What Cam Newton said to @JourdanRodrigue wasn't funny. My column on what happened -- & what didn't but should have: https://t.co/dwtz3v9Ayd — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) October 5, 2017

Ladies - do not feel forced into defending our sports knowledge. This is on Cam Newton - NOT ON US. Unacceptable in 2017 to go back to this — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) October 4, 2017

uh oh cam Newton pic.twitter.com/zVuMmoHWwz — Tony X. (@soIoucity) October 4, 2017

Cam Newton is about to be in social media prison. https://t.co/S45EnEmogw — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) October 4, 2017

Better get used to it, Cam Newton. We "females" are not going anywhere. We love football, KNOW football, enjoy talking about football. — Amy Lawrence (@ALawRadio) October 4, 2017

I know far too many women who can and do talk circles around men when it comes to sports, and not just football.



My respect level for Cam Newton is officially at -100 below zero.



Grow up, son. — Patrik Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 4, 2017

If Cam Newton went as hard at that fumble in the Super Bowl as he did to @JourdanRodrigue, he might have a ring. pic.twitter.com/LTupB1QsCz — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) October 4, 2017

You know what was really funny? Watching Cam Newton lose the Super Bowl. https://t.co/ZlKSH2eHjs — VF Castro (@TheVFCastro) October 4, 2017

People like Cam Newton are exactly why I do what I do. — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) October 4, 2017

Since you think it's "funny to hear females talk about routes," here's a post route " @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/4CeW0mx4up — Abby Hornacek (@abbyhornacek) October 4, 2017

maybe if someone explains to him the hitch in his logic, he'll realize why his joke fell flat, go out, and post an apology — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 4, 2017

Newton has yet to make a public remark about the incident.

Read More Texans Player Donates First Game Check To Workers Devastated By Harvey

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Greg M. Cooper