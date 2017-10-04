© Reuters, Greg M. Cooper

Cam Newton Laughs At Female Reporter Talking About Football

by
Shafaq Naveed
“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” said the Carolina Panther’s quarterback, who won the 2015 NFL’s “Most Valuable Player Award.”

 

 

Carolina Panther’s quarterback, Cam Newton, who won the 2015 NFL “Most Valuable Player Award,” still needs to win over sexism.

For Newton it was funny to see a female reporter at a news conference getting into the details of football, even though analyzing the game without participating is no rocket science.

From Jessica Mendoza analyzing Major League Baseball games on ESPN, Beth Mowins covering N.F.L. games for CBS, to ESPN’s Doris Burke who is a part of the broadcast team for NBA, several female reporters cover sports. And they’ve been doing that for decades.

And they are very good at their job.

But for Newton, to have knowledge of the game, it seems gender matter a lot.

Just recently he made a sexist comment at sports broadcaster, Jourdan Rodrigue, who was questioning him about wide receiver Devin Funchess’s running routes.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like -- it's funny," he responded with a smirk on his face, stressing on the word “route.”

Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer, was quick to express her feelings on Twitter.

 

Someone asked her if she tried confronting the football player rather than putting everything on social media. Turns out Rodrigue tried and that experience was even worse.

 

His comments were anything but funny. The NFL quickly distanced itself from Newton’s sexist remarks.

“The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league,” stated  NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

The Panther’s were also quick to post a statement.

"I have spoken with Jourdan and Cam and I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words," a spokesman said. "We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team."

Several people were outraged and expressed discontent over his comments on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newton has yet to make a public remark about the incident.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Greg M. Cooper

