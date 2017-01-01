‘Little Monkey For White People?' Racist Bullies Elderly Asian Man

“Get your dirty f***ing rice-eating a** out of here. Go eat some rice,” the man is heard saying. “You f***ing monkey. You’re being nosey today.”

A racist tirade was captured on camera showing an Asian elderly man being harassed and mocked in Markham, Ontario.

The YouTube video shows the senior peacefully walking slowly on a sidewalk when a white man approaches him and starts berating him for no reason whatsoever.

The incident occurred on June 11.

“How you doing monkey? Are you a monkey for white people? Aren’t you tired of walking around?” the man can be heard saying.

Eventually, Tony Cho, the man who recorded the video on his dash cam, interrupts the vile rant.

After verbally abusing the helpless senior, the foul-mouthed man turns towards Cho and starts using slurs against him.

At that point, Cho drove away, however, made sure to report the incident to the police.

“I thought the white guy was going to say, ‘Can I help you? Do you need help?’, something like that,” Cho told Global News. “But he swore to the old guy with very criminal language. Racist language and bullying the old guy.”

“This guy is absolutely a loser. And he’s very sneaky. In this scene, he’s picking on an old man,” he added. “A sick, poor, old man and I believe he was thinking it was just him and the old man.”

The police are now trying to identify the young man in the video. He is described as “between 20 to 35 years of age, standing 5’7? to 5’9? tall, with a medium build and a slim face.”