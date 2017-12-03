Muslim Teen Fatally Shot After Helping Stranger Involved In Fight

Witnesses are disputing whether a 19-year-old Muslim student received the proper care for his injuries after being shot outside his mosque this weekend.

A student in Hamilton, Ontario, attempted to stop a violent confrontation outside of his mosque this past weekend. Unfortunately, his attempts at being a “Good Samaritan” resulted in his own death.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, was a medical sciences student at Brock University, who had planned on becoming a doctor. On Saturday evening, Al-Hasnawi, along with his brother, saw two men accosting another man outside of the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre, according to CBC News.

After he intervened in the confrontation, the aggressors turned their attention on him instead. Al-Hasnawi was then shot during the scuffle.

“He was an overall nice young man,” Hamilton Detective Steve Bereziuk said. “He was involved in his community, and it's nothing more than a tragedy.”

Yusuf Al-Hasnawi, a 19 year student from Hamilton, Ontario with hopes to become a doctor was shot and killed after attempting to break up a fight between two suspects and another man. I didn't know him but i refuse to let his heroism go unnoticed. Rest In Peace Yusuf — Moh (@mohmasry) December 3, 2017

However, questions have been raised about how Al-Hasnawi was treated by paramedic staff responding to his injuries. Witnesses say that those tending to his injuries on the scene told Al-Hasnawi that that his injuries were not as bad as he thought they were.

Amin Al-Tahir, a director at the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre, said it took the paramedics around 20 minutes to put Al-Hasnawi into their ambulance and to the hospital, where he died. Al-Hasnawi reportedly said, “I can’t breathe,” according to Al-Tahir.

Another witness, Tom Raczynski, who lived nearby the incident, corroborates Al-Tahir’s claims. “They were telling him it was a pellet gun, that he was fine,” Raczynski said. “And [Al-Hasnawi] says, 'Then why does it hurt?’”

Witnesses also told another leader at the mosque that paramedics doubted the extent of Al-Hasnawi’s fatal injury. Members of the mosque said that the paramedics “kept on telling us that this man is acting,” Talib Al-Jalili said, who also attends the Islamic Centre, said.

Hamilton Paramedic Service Operations Supervisor Greg Martin disputed those claims.

“He was promptly taken to the hospital, from what I understand,” Martin said.

Yet with so many witness accounts that say otherwise, it’s necessary that a full investigation be conducted into whether it took so long — and specifically why it took 20 minutes — to get Al-Hasnawi into an ambulance and to a hospital. Finding his killer is paramount, but discovering why he didn’t get the proper care he required is necessary as well.

To do anything less would be an insult to the Hamilton community, especially for those who attend the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre.

Banner image credit: Flickr, Jnzl