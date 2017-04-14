DeVos’ Civil Rights Office Pick Has Blatant Disregard For Civil Rights

“Giving special assistance to minority students is a band-aid solution to a deep problem,” Candice Jackson once wrote in her university’s journal.

This woman makes Liberals cry. Candice Jackson is the new acting head of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. pic.twitter.com/qAgQXiYLqy — America First! (@America_1st_) April 15, 2017

The thoroughly incompetent secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, was left with the choice of who to appoint as the acting head of the department’s Office for Civil Rights. So, naturally, she chose the most unsuitable of candidates to fulfill the position.

Candice Jackson, the new acting head of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, apparently has a blatant disregard for civil rights. In fact, she believes she has been discriminated against for being white while she was in college.

During her time at the Stanford University around two decades ago, Jackson "gravitated towards a section of the class that provided students with extra help on challenging problems." Turns out, the program was for minority students and that offended her very much, according to ProPublica.

"I am especially disappointed that the University encourages these and other discriminatory programs,” she wrote in the Stanford Review. “We need to allow each person to define his or her own achievements instead of assuming competence or incompetence based on race."

"As with most liberal solutions to a problem, giving special assistance to minority students is a band-aid solution to a deep problem," she added. "No one, least of all the minority student, is well served by receiving special treatment based on race or ethnicity."

It’s pretty safe to assume Jackson is not a fan of minority groups, so it’s pretty ironic that she is now heading the office responsible for protecting students from racial, gender and disability discrimination.

Understandably, the appointment has raised some eyebrows.

A longtime anti-Clinton activist and an outspoken conservative-turned-libertarian, she has denounced feminism and race-based preferences. — America First! (@America_1st_) April 15, 2017

Candice Jackson, head of DOE's Civil Rights Office dislikes Civil Rights laws.

Trump voters suck. Every. Last. One. https://t.co/9W0X0RHoFU — AltAyn (@AynAyahSteenkur) April 14, 2017

Looks like DeVos and Candice Jackson are equally qualified for their respective government positions. https://t.co/IvY3tVgTlw — Greg Smith (@glsmith04) April 15, 2017

Candice Jackson brings limited experience in civil rights but a long record of pushing extreme ideology regarding race and gender. @usedgov pic.twitter.com/PIpVGoYz3Y — PFAW (@peoplefor) April 14, 2017

Theodore Shaw, who led former President Barack Obama’s transition team for civil rights at the Justice Department and is now the director of the Center for Civil Rights at the University Of North Carolina School Of Law, said Jackson’s piece doesn’t “leave me with a feeling of confidence with where the administration might be going,”

“It's not someone I would want to see in this position. We have good reason to be deeply worried about the enforcement of civil rights at the Department of Education,” he added, noting that like DeVos, the new civil rights head did not have any experience regarding her office.

“The idea of reverse racism equates being conscious of race with racial discrimination,” said Liliana Garces, co-director of the Center for Education and Civil Rights at Pennsylvania State University. “Statements about reverse discrimination reflect a particular ideology that is detrimental to how we go about addressing racial inequality.”

"What we should want from Office of Civil Rights leaders is sincere concern, sympathy, awareness about the real issues facing students, along with some thoughtfulness about the complexity of those issues,” said Jon Valant, a fellow at the Brown Center for Education Policy at the Brookings Institution.

However, it’s obvious, that in this case, that is not so.

Jackson, besides writing the article in her university’s journal, also wrote favorably, and helped edit a book by economist Murray N. Rothbard, who called the Civil Rights Act of 1964 “monstrous” and “the source of all the rest of the ills” and who also condemned compulsory education.

She is also a strong opponent of Hillary Clinton, even going so far as to create an organization Their Lives Foundation for "victims of those who abuse power, especially when that abuser is another woman" — the website cites Clinton specifically.

In another one of the university’s article, Jackson condemned feminism on campus, stating, “In today’s society, women have the same opportunities as men to advance their careers, raise families, and pursue their personal goals,” she wrote. “College women who insist on banding together by gender to fight for their rights are moving backwards, not forwards.”

“I think many women are instinctively conservative, but are guided into the folds of feminism before discovering the conservative community,” she added.

Her views are contrary to what Obama proposed during his administration: emphasizing to colleges that they could give preferences to people of color and women to achieve diversity and encouraged them to be more insistent in reporting sexual harassment on campus.

Some of the guidance provoked controversy from the Republicans who accused the office of overreach, overregulation and intimidation and demanded it be scaled back.

However, it seems under Jackson, their wish may finally come true.