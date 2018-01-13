Nebraska Neighborhood Alarmed As ‘Canterbury Cannibal’ Moves There

Dale Bolinger convicted of trying to meet a 14-year-old girl he had sexually groomed and promised to kill and eat in England now lives freely in Washington County.

The neighborhood of Blair, Nebraska has been placed on high alert after a US national charged with planning to rape, kill and eat a teenage girl in the UK moved there.

62-year-old Dale Bolinger was dubbed as the “Canterbury Cannibal” in 2014 after being convicted of sexual grooming, and possession and distribution of indecent materials.

Bolinger, a British male nurse, had planned to meet a 14-year-old girl called “Eva” on an online fetish network.

He also informed her of his plans of killing and eating her. Prior to his meeting with the girl, Bolinger bought an axe. The two were scheduled to meet at Ashford station, where the girl did not show up.

The police was first alerted of Bolinger during the 2013 trial of New York City police officer Gilberto Valle, who was also convicted for planning to rape, kill, and eat women.

Valle and Bolinger discussed their fantasies and intentions.

Bolinger’s behavior during his trial in 2014 was described as “abhorrent, shocking and dangerous” by the judge. Bolinger maintained during the trial that his cannibalistic tendencies were rooted in anger and not in sexual gratification.

Psychiatrists determined that Bolinger did not have any mental disorder.

The incident with the girl was not the only time Bolinger exhibited dangerous behavior aimed at hurting other people. A former friend claims he once invited the girl to his house in Brockley, south east London and tried to suffocate her with a rag soaked in a noxious liquid. She was able to wrench herself away from his hold.

It is unclear how Bolinger, sentenced to nine years in prison in U.K., came back so quickly to the U.S.

Local police asserted that Bolinger had served his time for the crime he committed oversees, and registered himself as a sex offender in the country.

A reporter who knocked on the door of the house where he was staying was answered by a man who said he was a friend of the family that was helping Bolinger until he “got back on his feet”.

Residents are alarmed at this new presence in the neighborhood. Their insecurities have intensified with the knowledge that a school bus stops in front of the house where Bolinger is staying. Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson says he has received multiple calls from anxious parents.

The sheriff’s office has conducted a compliance check and is reportedly planning on patrols in the area.

Robinson does not believe the offender, who is the father of three, has lived in the neighborhood before.

