Cards Against Humanity’s Brilliant Take On The Pink Tax

The party game is mocking the “pink tax” with its "for Her" version that costs $5 extra, but the profits derived are going towards a greater cause.

🎀👋Say hi to Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original game, but it's pink & costs more: https://t.co/OfkED24811 — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) July 11, 2017

Popular party game, cards against humanity has taken a jab at the pink tax with its all new “for her” edition for women. It is the same card game, but the box is pink and the price is more.

The company is charging $5 extra. Cards Against Humanity “for Her” edition contains all the same cards as the original game, with the same exact color scheme of black prompt cards and white answer cards. However, it comes in a box that’s pink instead of the usual black — “women love the color pink,” said Jenn Bane, the company’s community director, in a news release — and costs $30, which is $5 more than the standard version.

Marketers have long been charging women more than men for sparkly, girly versions of the same products. Starting from pink razors to women’s shower gel to deodorants, pretty much all the female care products cost more when compared with those for men.

On average, products for women cost 7% more than comparable products for men. Women's personal care products reportedly cost 13% more than men’s. And while women are still fighting for equal pay making them pay more for basic items adds more volume to the economic inequality between genders.

However, that is not what the company aims to do.

"Everyone hates it when the men retire to the parlor to discuss the economy and the various issues of the day. What are us ladies supposed to do?" the game's website reads. "Now there's an answer. Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original Cards Against Humanity game, but the box is pink and it costs $5 more." It promises that the game is 'there for you when you need a good cry' and 'only takes minutes for us ladies to understand.'" "Why the $5 more?" an FAQ asks. The answer: "Because we're worth it."

🎀👋 Say hi to our new edition...Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original game, but it's pink and it costs more. All profits are donated to Emily's List. So random. 💅CardsAgainstHumanityForHer.com A post shared by Cards Against Humanity (@cardsagainsthumanity) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

But unlike other ridiculous pink tax charges, cards against humanity is actually adding to women empowerment. The company will send the profits derived with its pink game version to EMILY’s List, a political action committee that helps to elect pro-choice Democratic female candidates to office in the US.

Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay