Carly Fiorina Reminds Fox News How Roger Ailes Was Enabled For Decades

“You can't tell me that no one knew what was going on with Roy Moore and John Conyers or Al Franken or Charlie Rose or Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein. People knew.”

Former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina made an appearance on Fox News Sunday and called out prominent people who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

She named several people, from Harvey Weinstein to Al Franken. However, what is interesting is that she didn’t hesitate in taking Roger Ailes’ name – former chairman of Fox News.

Chris Wallace, host of the show, asked Fiorina what she thinks about people who have been accused of sexual misconduct and whether they should be allowed to continue their career.

“You know, I think in virtually all of these cases, there has been corroboration of the women stories. And virtually every cases, not one woman who comes forward, it's three, four, five, six,” replied Fiorina.

“And I think what’s most – I think what we all need to think about, but frankly particularly men need to think about, and in virtually all these cases, people knew. People knew this was going on. You can't tell me that no one knew what was going on with Roy Moore and John Conyers or Al Franken or Charlie Rose or Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein. People knew. Men knew and women knew,” she added.

Ailes resigned from Fox News in July 2016 following allegations of sexual harassment, marking an abrupt end to his 20-year reign over America's most lucrative and powerful cable news channel for conservatives.

Women accused Ailes of sexual misconduct and claimed they were sexually harassed by the 76-year-old founder of the network.

She also spoke against the politicization of sexual misconduct allegations and suggested President Donald Trump’s support for Alabama Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore is also a result of politics.

“This is all about politics and that’s why when politicians talk about this it doesn’t have a lot of credibility. The problem with politics and political parties is they care about winning above all else. Donald Trump cares about a vote in the Senate ? no more, no less,” she added.

Fiorina was the only Republican candidate who aced the first ever presidential debate during 2016 U.S. presidential elections. But her downfall was as swift as her rise.

Although the former Hewlett-Packard’s chief executive wasn’t racist and xenophobic like most of her Republican rivals, her unnecessary focus on Planned Parenthood and some outrageous claims about videos that were shot and edited by an anti-abortion group, cost her big time.

She ended her bid for the Republican presidential nomination and said, “While I suspend my candidacy today, I will continue to travel this country and fight for those Americans who refuse to settle for the way things are and a status quo that no longer works for them.”

