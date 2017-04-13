Forgetful Much? Ex-Trump Adviser Can’t Recall What He Told Russians

“Someone may have brought it up. I have no recollection,” Page said of his contact with Russian officials during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

"Something may have come up...I have no recollection." Carter Page on if he ever discussed the easing of sanctions with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/O2buQV34W8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2017

Carter Page is doing everything he can to make people even more suspicious of the talks he had with Russian officials last year.

Initially, he categorically denied he had any ties with Russia while working for Trump’s presidential campaign. Then, within 15 days of making that statement on PBS, he suggested, in a cringe-worthy spectacle on MSNBC in March, that he may have met with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during the Republican National Convention in July. During the same interview, Page said there was “nothing specific or worth discussing that was brought up at the time.”

Now, a little more than a month after the MSNBC interview, Page has told Good Morning America that he cannot seem to remember what exactly he talked about when he spoke to established contacts with Moscow – seconds after saying he didn’t discuss anything at all.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked Page if he had informed anyone in the Russian government or abroad that Trump "would be open to easing sanctions on Russia."

"Absolutely not," Page replied.

"Never? Not once?" he insisted.

"I never offered that," Page reiterated. "Nothing along those lines. Absolutely not."

Then, within a matter of seconds, Page reconsidered his response (which isn’t suspicious behavior at all, right?)

"I mean—it may—topics—I don't remember—we'll see what comes out in this FISA transcript," Page said. "I don't recall every single word that I ever said. But I would never make any offer or intimate anything."

When Stephanopoulos pointed out Page’s confused reply implied he “may have discussed the easing of sanctions," the former Trump aide, yet again, tied to avoid giving a simple “yes” or “no” reply (which, again, isn’t suspicious behavior at all.)

"Something may have come up in a conversation," Page responded. "I have no recollection, and there's nothing specifically that I would have done that would have given people that impression."

The interview comments came just days after the Washington Post reported the FBI had obtained a secret order from a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor Page's communications last summer because the “judge was convinced there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of Russia.”

While it still remains to be seen whether or not Page spoke to Russian officials or not, his miserable attempts at dodging questions are only making him look guiltier by the day.