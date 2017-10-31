Carter Page Admits He Might Have Discussed Russia With Papadopoulos

“I legitimately hope you’re innocent of everything, because you’re doing a lot of talking,” host Chris Hayes told former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

"It may have come up from time to time" - Carter Page on whether he was on any email chains about Russia with George Papadopoulos #inners pic.twitter.com/JtchkNZ1uK — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 31, 2017

Amid the special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates, it is not really an ideal time for people associated with Trump presidential campaign to appear in front of media and say something that might incriminate them even further.

However, it seems the foreign policy adviser to Trump campaign, Carter Page, may have not gotten the memo. He not only sat down for an interview with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, but also dug himself into a deeper hole by offhandedly admitting he may have discussed Russia with former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who had been cooperating with the FBI since his secret arrest in July.

“It may have come up, yeah,” Page said after Hayes asked if he had been on any email threads with Papadopoulos and if the two had talked about Russia. He also congratulated the guest on managing to evade indictment.

Page, who recently appeared in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also revealed he appeared without a lawyer in front of the Senate because he wants “to get the truth out there” and had an “informal adviser.”

Page will meet with the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 2.

He also told the host he had not read the recently unsealed documents detailing how Papadopoulos' tried to set up a meeting between the commander-in-chief and Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding his name will be cleared once the more details from the Trump-Russia dossier will become public.

Hayes ended the bizarre interview with these memorable lines:

“I legitimately hope you’re innocent of everything, because you’re doing a lot of talking,” he told Page. “It’s either admirably bold, or reckless.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet absolutely lost it over the interview, with many wondering if Page had a secret agenda or if he was just plain stupid.

There are a lot of foolish people in federal prison right now. Carter Page might join that number at some point. He isn't helping himself. https://t.co/5wVSBpKfhU — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 31, 2017

Carter Page continuing to go on TV and incriminating himself can only be explained by a deep, deep need for attention. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 31, 2017

Oh boy... Carter Page is on @allinwithchris and just offhandedly admitted he might have talked with Papadopoulos about Russia. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 31, 2017

Carter Page makes more sense if you imagine him as a malfunctioning droid. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 31, 2017

Carter Page: I hope I'm innocent too pic.twitter.com/p6RO9ZswOO — rabia chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 31, 2017

.@chrislhayes deserves an lifetime Emmy for keeping a straight face during this Carter Page interview. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 31, 2017

Either Carter Page is just an affable doofus who is getting horrific legal advice — or he's an attention whore and possibly insane. #inners — Bill Madden (@activist360) October 31, 2017

A live look at Carter Page's lawyer pic.twitter.com/lj7L7mMR5s — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 31, 2017

Watching Carter Page, knowing he was part of Trump’s brain trust of advisors, really drives home how much of an idiot Trump must really be. — Mikel Strom (@MikelS75) October 31, 2017

Carter Page might be the dumbest person who walks this planet. https://t.co/EM17lShR0W — Danny Funaro (@DannyFunaro523) October 30, 2017

Carter Page is like a combination of Bullworth and Ben Stiller's Simple Jack. pic.twitter.com/GkU6x9buMe — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 31, 2017

No idea if Carter Page is innocent or insane. — Katty Kay (@KattyKayBBC) October 31, 2017

Chris Hayes: Do you have an attorney?

Carter Page: I have some people who are helping me. pic.twitter.com/TgzmXrylyo — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) October 31, 2017

Does Carter Page think he can request political asylum from Chris Hayes? What exactly is happening in his brain? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 31, 2017

