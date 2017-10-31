© Reuters, Sergei Karpukhin

Carter Page Admits He Might Have Discussed Russia With Papadopoulos

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“I legitimately hope you’re innocent of everything, because you’re doing a lot of talking,” host Chris Hayes told former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

 

Amid the special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates, it is not really an ideal time for people associated with Trump presidential campaign to appear in front of media and say something that might incriminate them even further.

However, it seems the foreign policy adviser to Trump campaign, Carter Page, may have not gotten the memo. He not only sat down for an interview with Chris Hayes on MSNBC, but also dug himself into a deeper hole by offhandedly admitting he may have discussed Russia with former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who had been cooperating with the FBI since his secret arrest in July.

“It may have come up, yeah,” Page said after Hayes asked if he had been on any email threads with Papadopoulos and if the two had talked about Russia. He also congratulated the guest on managing to evade indictment.

Page, who recently appeared in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also revealed he appeared without a lawyer in front of the Senate because he wants “to get the truth out there” and had an “informal adviser.”

Page will meet with the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 2.

He also told the host he had not read the recently unsealed documents detailing how Papadopoulos' tried to set up a meeting between the commander-in-chief and Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding his name will be cleared once the more details from the Trump-Russia dossier will become public.  

Hayes ended the bizarre interview with these memorable lines:

“I legitimately hope you’re innocent of everything, because you’re doing a lot of talking,” he told Page. “It’s either admirably bold, or reckless.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet absolutely lost it over the interview, with many wondering if Page had a secret agenda or if he was just plain stupid.

