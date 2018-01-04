Video Of High School Student Saying The N-Word Goes Viral

A Catholic high school student is under investigation for using a racial slur in a video posted to Snapchat that was retweeted over 1,500 times on Twitter.

A video clip of a white male student using a racial slur went viral on social media and now the Catholic high school he attends is currently investigating the incident.

“Paul VI High School is rooted in Catholic moral values and a loving respect for others,” Angela Pellerano, director of media relations said in a statement, according to the Washington Post. “All students are expected to be respectful and courteous and to refrain from harassment of any kind.”

The student can be seen in the racially charged video that was originally uploaded to Snapchat, posted on Twitter using the N-word to describe what he’ll do to his unidentified rival in the 10-second video clip. It's been retweeted over 1,500 times.

“One swing is all you need to be down you f***ing n***er.”

The racial climate in Virginia has been at an all-time high ever since the Unite the Right rally took a violent turn in Charlottesville, Virginia. This could have also influenced children and young adults who’ve been exposed to the media coverage of the Charlottesville protests. What’s alarming about this is that this student goes to a Catholic high school in Fairfax. Catholic schools are meant to provide students with quality education. They’re taught lessons about religion and morals, but this particular student has gone astray.

Details about the student have not been shared by Pellerano, but if the video was not shared the school would not know what is actually taking place at their high school where 900 students attend. It is not clear as yet whether the student will face punishment.

