Matt Damon’s Comments On Sexual Misconduct Are Extremely Problematic

“There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” remarked Matt Damon in a controversial interview.

Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon has come under fire over a tone-deaf interview where he opened up about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the prevalence of sexual misconduct, reminding everyone how most men still don’t understand the severity of the problem.

The actor, who got his big break after Weinstein launched his career in “Good Will Hunting,” spoke with ABC News’ Peter Travers about the allegations against the controversial movie producer – and his stance on the matter was messed up, to say the least.

“Nobody who made movies for him knew,” said Damon, referring to Weinstein. “Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely not.”

Damon, who previously admitted he knew Weinstein had harassed Gwyneth Paltrow, claimed he had no idea how bad the situation was.

“I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t surprising to anybody,” he continued. “So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer. … I mean, I don’t hang out with him.”

Read More Why Do Most Men Think They Are Entitled To Harass Women Sexually?

Putting his foot in the mouth, Damon then went on to differentiate between two things he barely seems to understand: sexual harassment and rape.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior,” he said. “And we’re going to have to figure out — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

What Damon doesn’t get is that he can’t justify one problem with the other because no woman asks to be assaulted or touched in a manner that makes her feel uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, he didn’t stop there.

“All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum,” the actor asserted. “And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. Okay? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross.”

He then attempted to back his points by giving an example of another alleged sexual predator and how he should have been treated.

The 47-year-old mentioned Louis C.K., suggesting the disgraced comedian had already paid a price “so beyond anything” he’s been accused of and Damon couldn’t “imagine he’s going to do those things again.”

The actor also applauded the way C.K. apparently handled the situation.

“When he came out and said, ‘I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.’ And I just remember thinking, ‘Well, that’s the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that,’” Damon remarked.

Several people including Alyssa Milano, who started the powerful #MeToo campaign, and Minnie Driver, who co-starred with Damon in “Good Will Hunting,” slammed Damon’s views.

Dear Matt Damon,



It’s the micro that makes the macro.



(Thread) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

Matt Damon, you know there's a difference between having a thought and having a thought worthy of being voiced, right? — Steph Kent 🕸 (@Stephanietely) December 15, 2017

the conversation involves men so why leave us out of it??



no one disagrees that sexual misbehavior is despicable but there is a spectrum of wrongness which often is ignored (eg manslaughter being conflated with first-degree murder). — Elwood S (@wooden_files) December 16, 2017

Sure, offered the choice, I'd choose the former. But the fact that he feels the NEED to make the distinction is troubling. I think he's viewed himself as a "good guy," and now has to rethink that and it troubles him. Otherwise, why make the rationalization? — ErininDC (@Erinindc) December 15, 2017

IMO he's expecting women he violated to come forward next — Thea (@Thea2326) December 15, 2017

The worst parts of this article are Damon's making it clear that, going forward, he will still protect a man he knows or works with against any accusations because "we talk" & he'd believe the man's story.That is what needs to be amplified-Matt Damon will protect sexual predators — (((antiantisemite))) (@Tristanshouts) December 15, 2017

The problem with responses like the ones Tom Hanks & Matt Damon gave today is that men are taught their opinion is important even if it's about an issue they don't know much about, while women are taught to apologize for their opinions even when they're well versed in the topic. — Allison Gilbert (@AllisonWynifred) December 15, 2017

Matt Damon is the guy at the party who gets really drunk and tells you how you'd be super pretty if you just lost maybe five pounds. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) December 15, 2017

always dumbfounded when those who are speaking from a place of privilege, choose to speak in a way in which suggests they may actually understand the core nature of the topic of which they speak i.e. - Matt Damon.



they don’t. — Joel (Jo-el) Leon. (@JoelakaMaG) December 15, 2017

Lately Matt Damon is making me reconsider my decades-held assertion that Ben's the dumb one. — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) December 15, 2017

sexual harassers are obviously the villains in these stories, but let's not forget about the evil perpetrated by ppl like matt damon. the blacklisters, the deniers, the gaslighters, the redacters. those fuckers are gd everywhere. — jeffrey cranor (@happierman) December 15, 2017

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Allesandro Bianchi