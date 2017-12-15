© Reuters, Allesandro Bianchi

Matt Damon’s Comments On Sexual Misconduct Are Extremely Problematic

by
Shafaq Naveed
“There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” remarked Matt Damon in a controversial interview.

matt damon

Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon has come under fire over a tone-deaf interview where he opened up about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the prevalence of sexual misconduct, reminding everyone how most men still don’t understand the severity of the problem.

The actor, who got his big break after Weinstein launched his career in “Good Will Hunting,” spoke with ABC News’ Peter Travers about the allegations against the controversial movie producer – and his stance on the matter was messed up, to say the least.

“Nobody who made movies for him knew,” said Damon, referring to Weinstein. “Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely not.”

Damon, who previously admitted he knew Weinstein had harassed Gwyneth Paltrow, claimed he had no idea how bad the situation was.

“I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t surprising to anybody,” he continued. “So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer. … I mean, I don’t hang out with him.”

Putting his foot in the mouth, Damon then went on to differentiate between two things he barely seems to understand: sexual harassment and rape.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior,” he said. “And we’re going to have to figure out — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

What Damon doesn’t get is that he can’t justify one problem with the other because no woman asks to be assaulted or touched in a manner that makes her feel uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, he didn’t stop there.

“All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum,” the actor asserted. “And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. Okay? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross.”

He then attempted to back his points by giving an example of another alleged sexual predator and how he should have been treated.

The 47-year-old mentioned Louis C.K., suggesting the disgraced comedian had already paid a price “so beyond anything” he’s been accused of and Damon couldn’t “imagine he’s going to do those things again.” 

The actor also applauded the way C.K. apparently handled the situation.

“When he came out and said, ‘I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.’ And I just remember thinking, ‘Well, that’s the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that,’” Damon remarked.

Several people including Alyssa Milano, who started the powerful #MeToo campaign, and Minnie Driver, who co-starred with Damon in “Good Will Hunting,” slammed Damon’s views.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Allesandro Bianchi 

