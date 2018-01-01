CDC Is Going To Teach People How To Survive A Nuclear Attack

“While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps.”

In the wake of President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un’s repeated threats of nuclear war, a federal health protection agency announced it will prepare the public on how to respond in an unlikely event of a nuclear explosion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will hold a public session and teach people to prepare for such a disaster on Jan. 16 at the agency’s Atlanta headquarters.

“While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps. Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness,” the agency said.

The website further said, “Most people don’t realize that sheltering in place for at least 24 hours is crucial to saving lives and reducing exposure to radiation.”

The session will include speakers from the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and the Georgia Department of Health. It will focus on what public health resources might be needed to be prepared for such a time.

The event will also look at what already has been done to get the country ready to cope with such a disaster and will also check what measures are up to date.

Just days ago, New York City quietly begun removing some of the corroding yellow nuclear fallout shelter signs that were appended to thousands of buildings in the 1960s, saying many are misleading Cold War relics that no longer denote functional shelters.

Edwin Lyman, a senior scientist with the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said it is possible even the best of preparations might not be effective, because the impact of a nuclear explosion is extremely disastrous.

“What we’re really talking about is protecting yourself from the radioactive fallout that would disperse along the prevailing wind patterns from the blast,” he said.

Lyman added, “People shouldn’t be given the idea that the political direction we’re going in can be mitigated by better preparation. No matter who is in the White House, the top priority has to be working to prevent that possibility. It would be a mistake to think that we could survive such an exchange with acceptable consequences.”

The session comes at a crucial time, as just days ago Kim Jong-un informed the world his nuclear arsenal is now complete and said there was a “nuclear button” on his desk that is ready for use.

Trump also didn’t stay back and took to Twitter to brag about his nuclear button being “more powerful” and “much bigger” than his foreign counterpart’s.

These world leaders seem ignorant as they completely look over the fact that millions of lives are at risk and even one little step from either side would affect them disastrously.

