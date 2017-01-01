World Remains Mute As 6,000 Muslims Killed In Central African Republic

More than 400,000 people have been displaced internally while 2.7 million people (more than 50 percent of CAR’s population) are still in need of aid.

More than 6,000 Muslims have been killed in Central African Republic (CAR) since 2013 — and the world has not batred an eye.

The massive number of killings by extremist Christian gangs are being described as “ethnic cleansing” by Amnesty International. The conflict between the Muslim and Christian communities erupted when Muslim Seleka fighters ousted then-President Francois Bozize, resulting in reprisal killings from Christian anti-Balaka militias.

Between March and May 2017, more than 121 civilians and six peacekeepers were killed in the ongoing conflict. The violence in the south-east city of Bangassou has sent more than 2,750 civilians fleeing to neighboring Congo. The capital city, Bangui, had 130,000 Muslim residents before 2013. Now it is left with less than 1,000.

The long-ignored conflict has created a dire situation for the people, disrupting food supply and production and leaving the already chronically poor country under the control of armed warlords.

