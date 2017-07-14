Former Church Employee Had 350,000 Images Of Child Porn: Police

“We believe there could be multiple victims. Some may be local here in Citrus County, and others across the states and abroad.”

Police in Citrus County, Florida, arrested a former church worship director after they recovered more than 350,000 images and over 3,000 videos of child pornography from his computer.

Chad Everett Robison, 36, was arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate video conversations with underage girls. He worked at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto between 2011 and 2017 and was dismissed by the church on May 15.

Robinson’s alleged activities were exposed after his coworker learned about the inappropriate content on his computer. The former church employee had left his laptop at work and one of his coworkers tried to prank him. That is when he reportedly found the obscene material.

Soon after the incident the church dismissed and banned Robinson and alerted the police regarding his suspicious activities.

“On Thursday, May 11, we received allegations about material found on the personal computer of our music director, Chad Robison. Prior to May 11 we had no knowledge or suspicion of improper conduct by Mr. Robison. We investigated these allegations and dismissed Mr. Robison from employment at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church on Monday, May 15 and banned him from our campus,” the church said in a statement.

“Simultaneously, we informed the Citrus County Sheriff's Office of what we had discovered. It should be noted that Mr. Robison was an employee of our church and not of our school. Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church remains committed to full cooperation with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office in this matter,” it added.

The police have been in action since then. Sheriff Mike Prendergast said it took the team “hundreds of hours” to skim through the content on his laptop. It consisted of thousands of video and pictures of child pornography.

Some of the videos were “just a couple of months ago” while others dated back to several years.

“We have videos of Robison having virtual sex with an underage female who is not local, as well as trying to coerce young girls to show him their breasts while he masturbated on camera with them,” said Prendergast.

The sheriff also said Robinson, who he referred to as “sick man,” also filmed underage girls while they used the bathroom in his home.

Prendergast said the girls, as of now, remain unidentified and they were unaware of the fact that they were being recorded. The sheriff said Robinson used Omegle and Skype to connect with the girls. The sheriff’s office also urged people to come forward with information regarding the former church worship director.

“We believe there could be multiple victims. Some may be local here in Citrus County, and others across the states and abroad. It’s going to be a very difficult and long process to find those who have been victimized by this man,” said Captain Brian Spiddle.

Robinson has been charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, three counts of video voyeurism and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child.

The disturbing incident is a stark reminder that parents need to be careful of children’s activities and be aware who they are connecting with to keep them safe from such sexual predators.

