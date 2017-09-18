Dylann Roof Wants To Fire His Lawyers Because They Are Not White

“Because of my political views, which are arguably religious, it will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies.”

A self-confessed white supremacist, who fatally shot nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015 hoping to spark a “race war,” has filed an extremely racist handwritten motion with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Dylann Roof, sentenced to death in January, wants to replace his court-appointed lawyers, who are ironically working to appeal his death sentence and federal hate crimes, because one of them is Jewish while the other is Indian.

“My two currently appointed attorneys, Alexandra Yates and Sapna Mirchandani, are Jewish and Indian, respectively. It is therefore quite literally impossible that they and I could have the same interests relating to my case,” the 23-year-old domestic terrorist wrote in his petition. “Trust is a vital component in an attorney client relationship, and is important to the effectiveness of the defense. Because of my political views, which are arguably religious, it will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies.”

Roof also mentioned his previous problems with his former attorney, David Isaac Bruck, who tried to get the Charleston shooter a life sentence by presenting evidence of mental illness and possible autism. At the time, Roof called his lawyers “sneakiest people I ever met” and sought to represent himself.

However, even if he was trying to help Roof, the lawyer’s Jewish faith was a problem for the death row inmate. According to reports, Roof even warned Bruck he hated him and warned “if he gets out of jail, he plans to come to house and kill him.”

“His ethnicity was a constant source of conflict even with my constant efforts to look past it,” the white nationalist said in his request.

Now, it is up to the court whether to approve or turn down Roof’s request.

