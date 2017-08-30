© Reuters, Christinne Muschi

Charlie Hebdo Cover Mocks Hurricane Harvey Victims As Neo-Nazis

by
Cierra Bailey
“God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas," reads the caption on Charlie Hebdo's latest Hurricane Harvey-inspired cover mocking the victims.

French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo is no stranger to criticism; however, its latest cover depicting Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis has sparked a whole new wave of controversy.

The animated cover depicts flags emblazoned with swastikas and white hands sticking up in the manner of a Nazi salute above water. According to The Independent, the French caption reads, “God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas."

The cover quickly sparked outrage on Twitter and other social media platforms.

National Review writer Tiana Lowe reportedly called it “evil” and “despicable,” adding that "the losers at Charlie Hebdo have a God-given right to publish it, & no one has the right to shoot them."

Her comments refer to an incident that occurred in 2015 when two brothers opened fire at Charlie Hebdo’s headquarters, killing 12 people.

This new cringe-worthy cover is, apparently, poking fun at the fact that President Donald Trump, who is a neo-Nazi sympathizer, won 52.6 percent of the Texas vote in the presidential election and now, the state is being hit by this catastrophic, deadly natural disaster.

However, as many Twitter users pointed out, the city of Houston — which is the center of the storm — is a diverse, predominantly Democratic city where Hillary Clinton took the most votes. 

While this cover is, indeed, distasteful, Charlie Hebdo is not the only publication to insinuate that Hurricane Harvey is Texas’ punishment for their state's overall ultra-conservative politics and support of Trump.

As The Independent notes, Politico cartoonist Matt Wuerker received criticism for an illustration mocking Texans as hypocritical.

The image showed a Texas man wearing a shirt with the Confederate flag being lifted from the roof of a flooded home. A sign reading “secede,” was on the roof of the house as the man celebrates being rescued by “Angels! Sent by God!” Meanwhile, the punchline reads, “Er, actually Coast Guard … sent by the government.”

And, there is also this viral "Spongebob Squarepants" meme:

Nevertheless, the excuse that others are doing it too doesn't justify Charlie Hebdo's insensitive and inaccurate take on a U.S. natural disaster that is still wreaking havoc on innocent people's lives with each passing day.  

There are just some lines that should not be crossed. 

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Christinne Muschi

