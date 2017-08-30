Charlie Hebdo Cover Mocks Hurricane Harvey Victims As Neo-Nazis

“God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas," reads the caption on Charlie Hebdo's latest Hurricane Harvey-inspired cover mocking the victims.

Charlie Hebdo cover. If I'm reading this correctly, it says: "God exists! He drowned the neo-Nazis of Texas." pic.twitter.com/dzU1Dc3F73 — neontaster (@neontaster) August 30, 2017

French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo is no stranger to criticism; however, its latest cover depicting Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis has sparked a whole new wave of controversy.

The animated cover depicts flags emblazoned with swastikas and white hands sticking up in the manner of a Nazi salute above water. According to The Independent, the French caption reads, “God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas."

The cover quickly sparked outrage on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Charlie Hebdo

Is the definition of no chill pic.twitter.com/oSM6lIoBoi — Omar Hasan (@gomarxha) August 31, 2017

Charlie Hebdo, provocateurs, ran a cover cheering the Houston flood, because only NAZIS live in Texas, and only NAZIS got killed. Sapristi. pic.twitter.com/XUecsTNQf0 — Ronald L. Smith (@smithronaldl) August 31, 2017

France's Charlie Hebdo mocking Houston flood victims as Nazis. Remember when we mocked their dead? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/0Sn7J73FiD — Bearzus (@bearzus) August 31, 2017

Charlie Hebdo is being horrible like usual, portraying the victims of Hurricane Harvey, poor Texans in diverse large city Houston, as Nazis pic.twitter.com/6FfwBihZ7X — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) August 31, 2017

.@Charlie_Hebdo_ you owe the Houston police department and all Texans an apology for your disgusting cover. https://t.co/TkYv4SuNMy — Whodog24 (@whodog24) August 30, 2017

National Review writer Tiana Lowe reportedly called it “evil” and “despicable,” adding that "the losers at Charlie Hebdo have a God-given right to publish it, & no one has the right to shoot them."

Her comments refer to an incident that occurred in 2015 when two brothers opened fire at Charlie Hebdo’s headquarters, killing 12 people.

This new cringe-worthy cover is, apparently, poking fun at the fact that President Donald Trump, who is a neo-Nazi sympathizer, won 52.6 percent of the Texas vote in the presidential election and now, the state is being hit by this catastrophic, deadly natural disaster.

However, as many Twitter users pointed out, the city of Houston — which is the center of the storm — is a diverse, predominantly Democratic city where Hillary Clinton took the most votes.

Houston is heavily Democrat: ‘Charlie Hebdo’ Cover Mocks Texas Victims as Drowning Nazis https://t.co/bwz9pbuT28 via @newsbusters — Perry (@BAMAPERRY) August 30, 2017

For the record, Harris County (Houston&metro) went democrat. So we are not right wing. Laughing at desperation and dying is just not funny. — The War on Hypocrisy (@hypocrisyreport) August 31, 2017

Would someone tell the asshats at Charlie Hebdo that Clinton won Houston. — Malynda (@MalyndaNyc) August 31, 2017

That Charlie Hebdo cover would work better if Houston wasn't one of the most ethnically diverse cities in north America tbh — Jedward Snowden. (@EXECUTIVESTEVE) August 31, 2017

While this cover is, indeed, distasteful, Charlie Hebdo is not the only publication to insinuate that Hurricane Harvey is Texas’ punishment for their state's overall ultra-conservative politics and support of Trump.

As The Independent notes, Politico cartoonist Matt Wuerker received criticism for an illustration mocking Texans as hypocritical.

The image showed a Texas man wearing a shirt with the Confederate flag being lifted from the roof of a flooded home. A sign reading “secede,” was on the roof of the house as the man celebrates being rescued by “Angels! Sent by God!” Meanwhile, the punchline reads, “Er, actually Coast Guard … sent by the government.”

Hey, @wuerker: Your tone deaf cartoon was disgusting & your backtracking statement devoid of an apology was actually worse. You're pathetic. pic.twitter.com/XNyNhREfdm — Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) August 31, 2017

And, there is also this viral "Spongebob Squarepants" meme:

Nevertheless, the excuse that others are doing it too doesn't justify Charlie Hebdo's insensitive and inaccurate take on a U.S. natural disaster that is still wreaking havoc on innocent people's lives with each passing day.

There are just some lines that should not be crossed.

