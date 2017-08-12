Sheriff’s Office Gets Slammed Over ‘All Lives Splatter’ Facebook Meme

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has since apologized for posting the offensive meme that showed a vehicle ramming into protesters on the road.

Sheriff from @ChelanCountyEM posts "ALL LIVES SPLATTER" pic of car hitting protesters on their Facebook #MAGA https://t.co/JT7BFCNml3 pic.twitter.com/aOPgQQyCco — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 12, 2017

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, is facing backlash after an employee reportedly posted an offensive meme to the department’s emergency management Facebook page.

The meme, which showed a car ramming into people, read “All Lives Splatter. Nobody cares about your protest. Keep your a** off the road.” The post, which clearly mocked the Black Lives Matter movement, also had a caption that said, “I don’t wish harm on anyone ... but protesters don’t belong in the road!”

The employee, whose identity has not yet been released, cross-shared the meme from another Facebook page title, “Libtards; You gotta love ‘em!”

Soon after the incident took place, the department deleted the post.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett claimed the employee had meant to share the meme on his personal account and shared it on the department’s official page by mistake.

“Staff at Chelan County Emergency Management feels terrible that this inappropriate and hurtful post made it onto the Facebook page. Changes have already been made in procedure to assure nothing like this will occur in the future,” said Burnett.

He further added, “This post does not reflect the views of the Sheriff’s Office and we trust the public will continue to follow us during emergency situations on our. There will be an investigative review to follow up on all things and how it was done and what was done.”

An apology by the department was also posted. However, it failed to mention if the employee was reprimanded for the act.

As comments started pouring in on the apology post, the employee who posted the meme, still logged in from the department’s administrator’s account, also began commenting to provide an explanation.

“I was on my personal page, went to share….must have hit share to a page you manage rather than just the share….I didn't see that I had done this until I got a phone call — it was meant to be shared with a cousin of mine….now I'm trying to figure out how to unlink my personal and work facebook pages….so it will never happen again,” he commented.

He added, “I must have hit share to a page which is what I use all the time to share to EM … rather than share….and I didn't catch it before I hit post….did it too fast, made a horrible mistake. I have all the various sites I monitor on my personal page to make local information easier to find….then I just share it —- all I can think of is I hit the share to page rather than just the share….that is the only thing that makes sense to me. So I've unfollowed all the public pages that I usually use for information….and will do more with cut and paste so that I won't be so stupid again. Unless the boss assigns the page to someone else, which could happen."

No matter what he says, there is just no excuse for racism.

The employee’s explanation doesn’t erase the fact how insensitive the meme actually is. Considering the recent spate of hate crimes in the country, including the tragic incident in Charlottesville where an alleged white supremacist rammed his car into a group of anti-racist protesters and killed 32-year-old activist Heather Heyer, it is chilling to even think what idea the meme, intentionally or unintentionally, promulgated.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Justin Ide