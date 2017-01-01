Racist Man Calls Black Starbucks Customer A 'Slave,' Spits On Another

“Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me! Your children are disposable vermin!” screamed the racist white man during the altercation.

A 23-year-old white man was reportedly arrested after using racial slurs assaulting and spitting at African-American customers at a Starbucks café in Chicago, Illinois.

According to reports, the disturbing incident took place at on June 6, after a local resident, identified as William Boucher, lost his cool after some coffee was spilled on his light colored suit.

Boucher started hurling racial slurs at an unidentified African-American man, saying, “Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me!”He then compared the black man to livestock, suggesting he should be tagged with a bar code with his social security number.

“You’re disgusting,” the black man responded. However, the bigot’s appalling behavior did not end there —the dispute was taken outside the café where it got worse.

“Your children are disposable vermin!” Boucher yelled at another black customer, who was videotaping the dreadful display of racism.

According to the police, Boucher also spat on two other people.

“Get on all fours right now!” Boucher can be seen screaming in the video. “Get on all fours! Do not walk off on two legs! You don’t deserve to walk on two legs, vermin.”

Later, a 59-year-old bystander tried to intervene, but Boucher allegedly punched him, knocking him to the ground.

Boucher was eventually tackled by onlookers and handed to the police.

According to reports, he was charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery. He is expected to appear in court next month.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters