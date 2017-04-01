Trump Tower Is A Surprisingly Desirable Workplace For Refugees

Trump Tower may be a popular place among refugees, but as President Donald Trump readies to start another war — and make more refugees — he also shuts the doors on them.

Apparently, Chicago's Trump Tower is one of the most desirable places for refugees to work — believe it or not.

Trump International Hotel and Tower, a 98-story skyscraper on the city's riverfront, has become the single most popular employer of refugees in the city because the company pays up to $18 per hour for entry-level jobs.

According to a local ABC affiliate, an organization helping refugees “fleeing war, terror and persecution” is the source of the survey. They discovered that Trump Tower is not only popular among refugees, but it is one of the many local companies offering refugees good opportunities.

Other businesses include Tyson Foods, Five Star Laundry, Rivers Casino, Lettuce Entertain You, and Eli's Cheesecake.

With 3,125 refugees given residency in 2016, Illinois is ranked 10th in the country in the number of refugees resettled. Since September 2015, the country has admitted more than 117,000 refugees, but only 1,000 since President Donald Trump took office.

As the inflow of travelers is interrupted by the president's executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, refugees fleeing war are also finding it difficult to call America their home.

Under Trump's new plan, the number of refugees admitted annually will decrease from 110,000 to 50,000 — the lowest in 35 years. Yet, around the world, 23 million refugees are seeking better countries to create roots as their homelands are being devastated by war.

While Trump Tower may still be a popular place to work among refugees, it seems like the business' founder has different priorities — like “sealing” the country's borders. But will Trump Tower survive without refugees and immigrants?

#Trump Tower in Chicago. The spire is an "architectural feature," simply to add artificially to height. Seems apt. pic.twitter.com/u5wjw9GH5B — Dave Quast (@davequast) April 1, 2017

If the Trump vineyard's debacle is an indicator of anything, Chicago's Trump Tower will soon run out of "all American" candidates to fill future vacancies, and the company will soon have to lobby its own architect for lesser restrictions on the inflow of refugees.

As the president and his administration beat the war drums preparing for yet another military campaign abroad, expect the number of refugees to soar — much like Trump's aversion to the idea of allowing more of them in.