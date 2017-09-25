8-Year-Old Hammered To Death While Protecting Sister From Molester

Monique Brown, the boy's grandmother, called him a "hero," adding the 8-year-old was beaten with a hammer “down to his spine.”

An 8-year-old boy in South Sacramento, California, was brutally beaten to death while trying to protect his little sister from sexual abuse.

Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, reportedly attacked Dante Daniels with a hammer as the child tried to stop him from committing "a lewd act on Dante’s 7-year-old sister Danae," according to a criminal complaint.

The incident occurred on early in the morning of Sept. 1, which was supposed to be Dante's second day of third grade.

“Trying to save his sister from this child molester, that’s why he was beat the worst,” Dante’s grandmother Monique Brown told WBRC.

She said the boy was beaten with a hammer “down to his spine.”

“They couldn’t save his brain.”

Chaney also tried to attack Danae and the children's 28-year-old mother, Elizabeth Salone, with a knife and a hammer.

It is also believed the alleged attacker used lighter fluid.

Following the attack, Dante was declared brain dead. He died after six days.

His mother and sister survived, but according to the grandmother, Danae won’t be able to see with her left eye, and will need a lot of help to recover from the trauma.

“Dante gave his heart to a 4-year-old In Southern California, so a 4-year-old lives because of [him],” she said, remembering the boy whom she hailed as a "hero."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for the family.

"We are asking for any help possible due to the fact the kids need multiple surgeries along with medical bills and recovery. They will all need to go through counseling.

"The children will never be the same from this tragedy nor will their mother. They will be traumatized from such vicious crime. They will need to start over from the ground up. Anything helps pray, share, a small donation,” writes Brown, asking for help.

Chaney was charged with lewd acts with a child under 14.

According to the World Health Organization, one in five women and one in 13 men have reported being sexually abused as children.

Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay, FreePhotos