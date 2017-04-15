Little Boy Crushed To Death At Rotating Restaurant In Atlanta

The 5-year-old, who died at the Sun Dial restaurant in Georgia, reportedly got trapped between a rotating table and the wall, suffering severe head trauma.

A 5-year-old died a famous skyline restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, after reportedly getting stuck between a table and the wall as the floor continued to move.

The child, identified as Charlie Holt, was in the area with his family from North Carolina when they decided to stop by at the restaurant perched on the 72nd floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel.

The floor at the Sundial Restaurant rotates 360 degrees to show its customers a complete view of the city from the top.

The 5-year-old strayed away from his parents to explore the place on his own and, as the tables started moving, was lodged in a 5-cm space.

The restaurant staff stopped the moving floor and frantically tried to pull him away. Although Charlie was released, it was too late; he suffered severe head trauma and died.

The family has been hit with a tragedy not many of us can fathom the intensity of. In a statement, they asked for prayers.

"The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy," the statement read, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today."

Westin Peachtree Plaza's manager also expressed the organization’s anguish at the death.

"Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Although the staff did their best to save the child, the accident raises some serious questions about the design of the hotel and questions about its dangers.

Moreover, this is also not the first time that a wholly unavoidable death has taken place on the premises of the hotel.

Not too long ago, a 61-year-old employee was killed when she was locked in a freezer overnight. Less than a month after, a 10-year-old drowned in the hotel pool during a birthday party.