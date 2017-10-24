Child With Cerebral Palsy Faces Deportation After Leaving Hospital

The undocumented girl has cerebral palsy and is now facing deportation after being released from a hospital in Texas. She was brought to the country as a baby.

Immigration authorities in the United States seem to have no compassion. The latest incident involving a 10-year-old undocumented immigrant proves just that.

Rosamaria Hernandez has cerebral palsy. She, along with her mother, Felipa Delacruz, had to cross a Customs and Border Protection checkpoint so they could get to Corpus Christi for gall bladder surgery. The girl’s cousin, Aurora Cantu, accompanied them since she is an American citizen. Still, federal agents escorted the three of them to Corpus Christi after they were stopped at the checkpoint.

Now, the child is at risk of being deported, even as she lies in a hospital bed.

Hernandez had experienced complications with kidney stones while under treatment at Driscoll Children’s Specialty Center in Laredo, Texas. There, a nurse learned the girl was undocumented. Mom and daughter then scheduled the surgery at the Corpus Christi facility. But as they had to go through a checkpoint, the girl’s status was revealed, and officials appear to have only allowed them to make the trip if they were escorted by agents.

Hernandez’s mother said that later, she received a call from the Mexican Consulate regarding the girl’s status. That’s how she learned that once the 10-year-old is released from Driscoll Children’s Hospital, she could be facing detention or deportation. According to the child’s mother, federal agents are currently waiting outside of Hernandez’s hospital room until her release.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy dictates that enforcement actions should not be carried out at sensitive locations, such as hospitals. Still, agents are waiting for the hospital to release the girl so she can be taken into their custody, regardless of her health condition.

The child’s own history should warrant some flexibility from U.S. officials considering the girl was only 3 months old when her mother crossed the border. Unfortunately, mercy or empathy don’t seem to be part of immigration officials’ range of emotions. Even if the undocumented immigrant in question is a child with cerebral palsy.

