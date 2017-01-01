Filipino Mothers Are Selling Their Children To Pedophiles

“They could ask for a child to be lit on fire, basically tortured. Some of these guys you read their online chats, they’re obviously terribly sick people, they’re monsters.”

A BBC Three series of documentaries called “Stacey Dooley investigates” has recently brought to light the case of mothers in the Philippines caught selling their children to pedophiles.

The latest episode of the documentary “Mums Selling Their Kids For Money” showed a shocked Dooley covering her mouth with her hands as she saw two sisters willing to engage their children in horrendous sexual acts in exchange of money.

The video shows a man called “Mike” who has been placed by Dooley in a room with two women, asking them what he could do with their children, and how much they charge for s**.

The scene is interrupted and the two women are left dumbfounded with undercover Homeland Security Investigation officers walk in on them making the deal.

They then had the audacity to blame the children for the crime saying “It was the kids, they initiated it themselves,” and “Many youths do things they shouldn’t. There are things the parents can’t control. But I’m not selling them.”

It is important to note that some of the children used by these women were as young as five years old, an age at which children don’t even know what s** means, let alone wanting to indulge in such acts. Mike further explained to Dooley that “Some of these guys sometimes ask for the most horrendous abuse of a child. They could ask for a child to be lit on fire, basically tortured. Some of these guys you read their online chats, they’re obviously terribly sick people, they’re monsters.”

These mothers not only use their children for live webcam videos for pedophiles but also

traffic their children to travelling pedophiles - many of whom come from the US and the UK.

The two women caught in this particular documentary series now face a life sentence. They have been charged for child trafficking, child abuse and child pornography.

The children however have been put into a Filipino care home.

Dooley mentioned that while victims of sexual abuse are offered emotional and psychological support, the post-traumatic stress, is something that stays with them. Many of them even revert to substance abuse or suicide as a result.

“Part of you is delighted that the operation is going well because ultimately the kids are going to be safe and well in the future, but then you remind yourself that there are no real winners because these kids are going to have their mums taken away from them,” Dooley said.