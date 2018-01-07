It Is Traditional For Children In Portugal To Smoke One Day A Year

Children as young as 5 years of age are encouraged to smoke during the Epiphany celebrations in the Portuguese village of Vale de Salgueiro.

During the Epiphany celebrations in the Portuguese village of Vale de Salgueiro, children are made to smoke. Some of them are as young as 5 years old.

Why does this happen? Apparently, children smoke as a part of a tradition that has been followed for centuries as a part of a celebration of life tied to the Christian Epiphany and the winter solstice — but no one is certain of what it symbolizes, and there is no explanation to why parents buy the packs of cigarettes for their children and encourage them to smoke.

The celebrations lasts for two-days, starting Friday, ending Saturday with a Mass, people dance around bonfires, as piper music plays and an elected "king" distributes wines and snacks.

The legal age to purchase tobacco in the country is 18. But when parents buy packs of cigarettes that are later used in the celebrations on children, no one intervenes, not even the Portuguese authorities.

Parents are criticized every year for following this harmful tradition, but they don’t find anything wrong if their children smoke for a day.

“I can’t explain why. I don’t see any harm in that because they don’t really smoke, they inhale and immediately exhale, of course,” said Guilhermina Mateus, a 35-year-old coffee shop owner. “And it’s only on these days, today and tomorrow. They never ask for cigarettes again.”

Even though Portugal, like many other European countries, has taken steps to reduce smoking, including a partial ban on smoking indoors, it hasn’t done anything about the Epiphany celebration smoking problem.

People on social media were outraged with this information, claiming this was child abuse.

