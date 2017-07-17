China Bans Winnie The Pooh For This Insane Reason

If people in China search for Winnie the Pooh, they'll find that all images of the rotund bear were removed.

China just banned children’s favorite Disney show, "Winnie the Pooh," on the internet for the most insane reason ever.

Apparently, comparisons were made on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter, that unfavorably compared President Xi Jinping to the roly-poly, honey-loving bear. That spelled the end for Winnie: he is a banned bear on social media. Some memes and animated GIFs posted on the Chinese messaging app WeChat were also removed.

Chinese authorities have not given a reason for censoring the images of the beloved cartoon character. However, it is not hard to figure out that this is yet another move by the country to curb free speech.

Previously, the Chinese government banned online discussions over any mention of the Panama Papers on social media platforms.

Chinese bloggers reportedly drew comparisons of the country’s top leadership with the self-described "bear of very little brain." In one image, Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's awkward handshake was compared to Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore shaking hands.

Comparisons were made between Xi and Pooh earlier in 2013 as well, when the Chinese premier and Obama were compared with Pooh and Tiger.

Apparently #WinnieThePooh just becomes sensitive word in #China because people think Winnie looks like #XiJinping pic.twitter.com/AInbZfuz7B — Jake Lin (@DrJakeLin) July 16, 2017

This absurd ban comes amid heightened sensitivities ahead of the Communist Party’s national congress — a meeting that takes place every five years and sees the appointment of the new Politburo Standing Committee: the now seven-member group at the top of the Chinese political system.

Naturally, Xi will also use the congress to mark the beginning of his second term in office and solidify his grip on power by promoting allies. He is also sidelining those who are seen as a threat. That is why the Chinese government banned images of Pooh from the internet; they can’t bear the notion of Xi losing power or popularity.

The Chinese government has reportedly banned all images of the cartoon bear. If people in China type in Winnie the Pooh, search results appear, but all images have been removed.

“It’s very murky what’s allowed and what isn’t, because officials never put out statements describing precisely what will be censored,” said Qiao Mu, an independent media studies scholar and former professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University.

People on Twitter had quite a lot to say.

#WinnieThePooh has been blacklisted in #China for being compared to President Xi Jinping. The resemblence is uncanny. pic.twitter.com/D7mMQM6UMG — The Liddell Group (@TheLiddellGroup) July 17, 2017

Because I live in America and am (for now) still free to post pictures of world leaders that look like cartoons #WinnieThePooh #trumpemon pic.twitter.com/Ix2APRctyG — Stacey (@honeyNOTvinegar) July 18, 2017

Apparently the dignity of Xi Jinping can’t bear this photo. All the more reason for spreading it far and wide. #XiJinping #winniethepooh pic.twitter.com/7NDuma7DhZ — Simon Holberton (@WeeringReview) July 18, 2017

Are you telling me that if I put a photo of #WinnieThePooh on my profile, it won't be allowed in #china? Oh my! And .... #freetibet pic.twitter.com/1VCPxSqS19 — Rick (@rw8437) July 18, 2017

CCP, ever heard of the Streisand effect? Better to let the netizens have some fun instead you got global attn for it. #winniethepooh #china — TheBadBarrister (@thebadbarrister) July 17, 2017

#WinnieThePooh has been blacklisted in #China for being compared to President Xi Jinping. Commence online searches for #Eeyore. pic.twitter.com/gBkWhyL7Mn — The Liddell Group (@TheLiddellGroup) July 17, 2017

So I hear China banned Winnie the Pooh. But then who's gonna be their president? ???? #WinnieThePooh #china — Joey McGarvey (@RobotZombie55) July 18, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Instagram/KennyMimo via Reuters