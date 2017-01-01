‘Racist’ Chinese Art Exhibit Compares Africans To Animals

A video being widely shared on social media shows people viewing an art exhibit in China that uses black and white photos to compare Africans to wild animals.

A video is circulating the internet, showing an art exhibit in China that compares portraits of African people to wild animals.

The video is being heavily criticized for coming across as racist and perpetuating the longstanding belief that Africans and black people are lesser beings and primitive.

The installation consists of black and white side-by-side images of African people and various animals in similar poses.

According to OMGVoice Nigeria, the display is in a gallery located in Wuhan Province, China. In the video, many people are seen marveling at the so-called art and taking photos with their cell-phones.

The most offensive thing about the installation, perhaps, are the photos that compare Africans to apes, which is a major social taboo as such juxtapositions have been used as slurs against Africans and black people throughout the world for ages, and particularly, during the era of American slavery.

Race relations, on an international scale, have been incredibly tense with the divisive rhetoric being spread by right-wing politicians, including United States President Donald Trump; France’s presidential runner-up, Marine Le Pen; and the Dutch Islamophobic Freedom Party leader, Geert Wilders, among others.

However, as OMGVoice Nigeria notes, there are many misconceptions about black people believed in China, including the notion that all Africans have AIDS.

In any case, the timing for this cringe-worthy exhibit couldn't have been any worse; however, we'd argue that there's never a good time to install a display that even slightly promotes negative stereotypes about a given race.

The artistic value of this work was completely lost on many Africans and black folks alike, who took to social media to slam the exhibit and the gallery for its cultural and racial insensitivity.

The backstory behind the exhibit and the artist's intent are important pieces of context that are missing from the debate surrounding the installation; however, that has not stopped outrage from ensuing based on the impression that the art conveys.

In these difficult times, everything involving race is being viewed under a microscope and carefully analyzed because the lines have been so blurred between what's acceptable and what is not.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, RedGazelle15