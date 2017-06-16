Chinese ‘Magician’ Gropes Women Under Pretext Of Showing Them A Trick

The man, under the pretext of showing them the magic trick, pressed the coin to the women’s chest and then started brazenly fondling their breasts.

A video blogger in China is under fire after he posted videos of himself fondling women’s breasts in full daylight and asking them inappropriate questions.

The videos showed the micro-blogger, who calls himself “Chris,” approach young women in Chengdu, China, and ask them if they would like to see a coin trick.

He then, under the pretext of showing them the magic trick, pressed the coin to the women’s chest and started brazenly fondling their breasts.

And that’s not the only inappropriate thing he has done.

Since March, he has recorded stopping women on the streets and asking them very intimate questions like “Do you use tampons?” and “Could I have one night stand with you?” and filmed their reactions.

In one of his posts, titled “The Pick-up Master,” he recorded kissing and groping girls he had just met and then boasting about his sexual exploits.

None of the women’s faces in the video are pixilated and most of the scenes are recorded in public spaces.

The blogger has more than 40,000 followers on Sina Weibo where he has described himself as an “online prankster.”

The “prankster” was unmasked after a local shop owner saw his videos and reported it to the police. The authorities were soon able to find the man and discover his surname was Xu. They also started an investigation into his blog by calling women who have been harassed by him to come forward.

Thousands of Chinese netizens took to Weibo to discuss the case under the hashtags #StreetMagicianMakesNameTouchingBreasts and #MagicMaleAnchorTouchesChests. Some people expressed concern that the women did not appear shocked at the man’s unwanted advances and whether Xu had them hypnotized first.

Other people were indignant about the fact that none of the passersby intervened, given the fact that the incidents occurred on open streets.

On Thursday, XU issued an apology on video website Meipai.

“In some footage, I did not get the permission of some women featured and caused problems for their families, for which I am extremely sorry,” he said.

However, the public is calling for authorities to prosecute him.

According to one source, the punishment for indecent assault in public carries a maximum sentence of five years in China.