China Calls Trump A Weakened Politician Who Needed To Flex His Muscles

Chinese state media criticized Donald Trump over the Syrian missile attack shortly after he lauded his newly formed friendship with President Xi Jinping.

As soon as the Chinese premier was out of the United States, the Chinese media went forward to slam President Donald Trump for his Syrian missile attack.

The meeting between the U.S. commander-in-chief and President Xi Jinping was far better than what most expected, with both of them apparently developing a new sense of friendship.

However, the Chinese state-run media denounced Trump’s missile attack on Syria, which Trump mentioned to Xi while they were finishing dinner.

“Xinhua, the state news agency, called the Syrian missile strike the act of a weakened politician who needed to flex his muscles,” The New York Times reported.

“It has been a typical tactic of the U.S. to send a strong political message by attacking other countries using advanced warplanes and cruise missiles,” the article said, referencing past bombing carried out by the country.

The analysis mentions that Trump may have ordered the missile strike to distance himself from Syria's backers in Moscow and to overcome the "pro-Russia" accusations.

According to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump and Xi agreed the North Korean threat had reached a “very serious” stage. The United States was prepared to take its “own course” if China did not do more to restraint the North, he added.

While Tillerson said that Xi expressed understanding of the strike as a punishment for a chemical attack killing innocent children, the Chinese analysts mocked the strike, seeing it as one powerful country attacking a nation that was unable to fight back.

Chinese media pointed Trump might do the same with North Korea, which happens to be one of its ally’s.

Their opinion was an attempt to remind Xi that if Trump attacks North Korea, a country with five nuclear arms tests and that hopes to mount a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental missile, the situation will be different.

“I don’t deny that the United States is capable of such an attack against North Korea, but you need to see that North Korea is capable of striking back,” said Lu Chao, director of the Border Studies Institute at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences. “That would create chaos.”