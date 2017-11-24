Children At Chinese Nursery Molested, Drugged With Needles

“As a mother, when I saw this news, I really couldn’t take it. This is unforgivable,” said 36-year-old Wang Siqi.

A kindergarten in Beijing, China, is under investigation after reports emerged that the nursery sexually molested and gave injections and feeding drugs to toddlers.

According to Xinhua news agency, the children were “reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills.”

Some parents reported that their children recalled accounts of a naked adult male conducting purported “medical checkups” on students.

“For two days my daughter has been crying: ‘I’m not sick, so why give me shots?’” said a mother.

While another parent said their children were forced to take two white pills every day after lunch.

“Disobedient students were also forced to stand naked or were locked up in a dark room at the kindergarten,” said another mother.

Some students were also reportedly injected with unknown substances as parents said they have seen needle marks on the bodies of their children.

The case has sparked outrage among parents and has shocked the entire country.

The nursery is a branch of RYB Education chain, a company that describes itself as China’s largest early childhood education service provider. Following reports, the company “deeply apologized” for the matter.

“We deeply apologize for the serious anxiety this matter has brought to parents and society. We are currently working with the police to provide relevant surveillance materials and equipment; the teachers in question have been suspended and we are co-operating with the police investigation,” said RYB.

Following the allegations, police have seized CCTV footage at the nursery and three teachers have also been suspended.

Outraged parents took to protest outside the kindergarten demanding answers.

“As a mother when I saw this news I really couldn’t take it. This is unforgivable,” said 36-year-old Wang Siqi.

However, this is not the first case of alleged abuse at an RYB linked school.

In 2015, a court found two teachers guilty of physically abusing children at one of its kindergartens. In that case, staff at the school on “multiple occasions used needles and intimidation tactics to abuse many of the children under their care,” according to the court ruling document.

In another incident, the company forced one of its school’s principal to step down after videos emerged of the teachers hitting and pushing children.

Sad news grips Chinese on Thanksgiving: 1. New York-listed kindergarten chain $RYB is allegedly involved in organized torture and molestation of kids;2.Beijing govt is kicking many migrant works out of their rental homes, labeling them "low-end labor," not fit for a metropolitan pic.twitter.com/st0ZY7wS8S — Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) November 23, 2017

Chinese netizens are shocked after facts of one more possible #childabuse case surfaced. Needle holes were reportedly found in a kid’s body after coming back from #RYB kindergarten in eastern Beijing. It’s highly possible that the kid was also dosed with unnamed white pills. pic.twitter.com/RDoVRBT97S — Henry Yin (@HenryYinCNA) November 23, 2017

