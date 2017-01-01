Watch: Chinese Nursery School Teacher Punches And Kicks Students

Controlling students in class is often a hard task for teachers but treating them in such a manner is not acceptable and can never justified.

A nursery school teacher was caught on camera kicking and punching students in China’s Shaanxi province.

The teacher reportedly lost her temper in class and then began hitting young children who failed to behave in class.

In the video, the teacher can be seen slapping and pushing a young boy right in the chest. She then turned around and started kicking another child who was sitting on the floor. The teacher then repeatedly kicked three more students.

She then moved around in the classroom and slapped two more children right in the head standing in the corner of the class.

The video went viral on social media prompting a wave of complaints.

Following the criticism, the Shenmu city’s education bureau said they are in contact with the nursery. Local media reported the school is ready to fire the teacher after the incident.

The teacher also reportedly issued an apology to parents.

Controlling students in class is often a hard task for teachers but treating them in such a manner is not acceptable and can never justified.

However, this is not the first time the issue of mistreatment with young children in Chinese schools and nurseries has come forward.

In November, a preschool in Beijing, China, came under investigation after reports emerged staff members sexually molested, gave injections and fed drugs to toddlers.

Some parents reported that their children recalled accounts of a naked adult male conducting purported “medical checkups” on students.

“For two days my daughter has been crying: ‘I’m not sick, so why give me shots?’” said a mother.

Another parent said their children were forced to take two white pills every day after lunch.

“Disobedient students were also forced to stand naked or were locked up in a dark room at the kindergarten,” said another mother.

Some students were also reportedly injected with unknown substances as parents said they have seen needle marks on the bodies of their children.

Read More Kindergarten Teacher Caught On Camera Abusing Students Who Can’t Dance

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters