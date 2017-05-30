Chinese Slaughterhouse Demands Money To Save Dogs From Being Killed

“These pet dogs appear to be stolen dogs. They are not supposed to be cooked. The butcher probably has raised the price up after seeing these potential buyers”

Horrifying footage shows dogs including huskies, Labradors and golden retrievers tied up and waiting to be killed at a slaughterhouse in Heilongjiang, China.

The video shows a woman standing outside a dog slaughterhouse. The man slaughtering the dogs asked the group for an “unreasonable” amount in order to save the animals from being killed The people break into tears after failing to raise enough funds as the dogs are chained next to dog meat and pools of blood.

While pointing at the large chopping board the woman said, “When we first arrived, a golden retriever was being slaughtered.”

The group then negotiates the amount with the butcher in hope to save the animals. However, he refuses to lower the price and insists the group must pay £170 for each dog. Undeterred, the animal lovers then calls people to raise funds to save the dogs – but all in vain. They fail to make a deal with the man and the video ends as another dog was being butchered.

The horrific video immediately went viral on Chinese social media and many took to Weibo (Chinese social media website) to voice their frustration.

“The butcher is no different from a robber if he sets such a high price,” said another.

“Who would buy the meat knowing that they are from Husky?” said yet another.

According to a dog farm in Shandong, German shepherd, Chow Chow, and Kunming Wolfdog are among the most popular breeds raised for dog meat. Chinese Shar-pei, known for its deep wrinkles, is also a breed commonly seen in the country's dog-meat farm.