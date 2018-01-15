A Village In Siberia Is So Cold Its Thermometer Broke

Imagine swimming in freezing temperatures in the coldest village on Earth. Chinese tourists did in Russia’s iciest region where an electric thermometer broke.

As temperatures sink to -60C in Yakutia, heroic Chinese tourists take a swim!

Amazing scenes as Russia’s iciest region of Yakutia plunges to near record lows, and even the thermometer in the world’s coldest village breaks downhttps://t.co/UpCiM5WIZg pic.twitter.com/1lpqOgEFu8 — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) January 15, 2018

Temperatures plunged to minus 62 degrees Celsius (minus 79.6 degrees Fahrentheit) in Russia’s iciest region of Yakutia, but Chinese tourists, in an act of bravery, took a swim in the ice-free spring Yeyemu, according to The Siberian Times.

This shouldn’t come as a shock, but the thermometer broke down in the world’s coldest village, Oymyakon. Wired called the town in northeast Siberia, a "cold, bleak landscape" with "hardy residents who brave unimaginable conditions."

People are still carrying on as usual as if the temperatures aren’t at a low of minus 59 degrees Celsius (minus 74.2 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s terrifyingly cold. There have to be lots of frozen fingers and toes crying for the sun to peek through the frosty clouds.

Anyone moaning about the weather...could be worse, this is village of Oymyakon in Russia where it is currently -62c!!!! pic.twitter.com/6RONaURGSh — Greigsy (@Greigsy) January 16, 2018

That didn’t seem to bother the Chinese tourists much because they willingly took a dip in the freezing cold water.

The new electronic thermometer in Yakutia broke because of the record cold spell, and a local outdoor fish market in Yakutsk stayed open for business with frozen fishes. It might take a very long time to thaw them out because some residents have recorded temperatures as low as minus 67 degrees Celsius (minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at their homes, making that the coldest–ever temperature recorded for a permanently inhabited village in the world, according to The Siberian Times.

How can one possibly function in such frigid weather? These tourists showed that they’ve only got one life to live because even the locals wouldn’t dare step foot in that cold water, much less go outside.