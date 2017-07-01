Chris Christie Lounges On New Jersey Beach… After Closing It To Public

After the state administration turned away thousands of vacationers from the shore, there was one family whose weekend plans were not affected at all.

All state-run parks and beaches in New Jersey have been closed to public thanks to government deadlock over the budget, ruining people’s Fourth of July plans and forcing them to spend the long weekend at either private beaches or municipal parks.

However, even though thousands of vacationers were turned away from the shore and the state administration kicked out a Cub Scout Pack with 25 kids from a state park, there was one family whose weekend plans to lie down on a beach and soak up some sun were not affected at all.

Less than a day after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made the states all 50 historical and outdoor recreational sites inaccessible to public amid the state budget standoff, he and his family headed to the Island Beach State Park, where his state residence is located, and enjoyed the empty beach.

As if that was not outrageous enough, Christie also used a State Police helicopter to go to the beach – two days in a row.

Luckily, NJ.com decided to fly their drone over the beach and captured the images showing the governor lying on a beach chair and playing games as his family lounged around him.

Then, he also had the guts to lie about it.

At a news conference, a reported asked Christie he got any sun on Sunday.

The governor, who apparently did not about the pictures, responded: “I didn't get any sun today.”

Christie ordered beaches closed down due to a gov shutdown. Today, he and his family enjoyed a state beach alone https://t.co/8zBkkShcBn pic.twitter.com/xpLQynT18r — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 2, 2017

When told of the photo, Christie’s spokesperson Brian Murray acknowledged the visit.

“Yes, the governor was on the beach briefly today talking to his wife and family before heading into the office,” he said. “He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on.”

Christie later told reporters Saturday the state’s summer beach house is separate from the park. He also said his family “will not ask for any state services.”

“That’s where my family is sleeping, so that’s where I’ll sleep tonight,” Christie explained. “When I have a choice between sleeping with my family and sleeping alone, I generally like to sleep where my family is.”

He also added, “Run for governor, and you can have a residence there.”

Social media users had a lot to say about the whole episode.

TFW you're sure no one saw you sneak off to the beach & you start to think maybe things are looking up for old Chris Christie after all pic.twitter.com/AL3cmiGJKa — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) July 2, 2017

Chris Christie's probably like whatever, they already know I close public property for personal gain. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 2, 2017

So did Chris Christie close the parks because of the budget, or did he just want a private beach for the holiday weekend? Serious question. — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) July 2, 2017

can we just close off that one beach permenantly with Chris Christie trapped inside — Ruth Masters (@ruththemaster) July 3, 2017

Everybody's talking about Chris Christie but nobody's asking if the beach is alright. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 3, 2017

In all fairness, did we really want to see Chris Christie on a beach? 😱 — Lara (@LarainLA) July 3, 2017

Chris Christie was not "NOT ON THE BEACH" he was "MODERN DAY NOT ON THE BEACH" https://t.co/Uw0agzYYVQ pic.twitter.com/SVbWe0wQYy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 3, 2017

Chris Christie's beach vs. everybody else's beach. Perfect metaphor. pic.twitter.com/jnEDijoN8c — Yes We Can Columbus (@YesWeCanCbus) July 3, 2017

In these divided times, it's nice to be reminded that we can all come together and hate Chris Christie equally. #Merica — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2017

Has anybody put up a gofundme for the horrible crimes Chris Christie committed against that beach chair? Poor thing. — Stephanie Marini (@badgertastical) July 3, 2017

