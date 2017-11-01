Actor Calls Reporter The C-Word After He Brings Up Abusive Past

Christian Slater said he regrets nothing from his past, after he was questioned about his abusive past.

The sexual assault reports of disgraced filmmaking mogul Harvey Weinstein speak volumes about the culture of misogyny in Hollywood. The allegations also gave way to many reporters to openly question celebrities who have had an abusive past.

The Daily Beast’s reporter Nico Hines was interviewing Christian Slater, for his new movie “Mr. Robot” when he asked the actor about his sexual assault and harassment history. This is when Slater made an outburst and abused the reporter.

Hines asked Slater if he “regretted his wilder years.” Slater’s response was negative.

“No, no. I regret nothing,” he said.

When asked to advise people caught in stories of sexual assault, this is what the actor had to say, “this is such a particular time where we’ve really hit a moment when such extraordinary change has to take place so I’m happy that women’s voices are being taken seriously and this age of secrecy and abuse of power era has to come to an end. I want women and all people to feel comfortable in the workplace, and I try to have that environment in my work.”

But when Hines asked him to shed light on own abusive past, where he battered and sexually harassed women, he responded in the most atrocious way.

“What a salacious c**t this guy is!” the actor said, before being rushed away by his PR agent.

He later apologized with an email. “The question of regret is hard for me to reckon with,” Slater told Hines. “I do regret my words this morning,” he added, mentioning nothing about his own past.

However, the actor’s dark history is not a secret.

In 1977, Slater reportedly spent 100 days in rehab and three months in jail for assaulting his then-girlfriend and a police officer.

In the 1980's, he was sentenced to 10 days in jail for drunk driving and assault. He was arrested for possessing a weapon in 1995. In 1998, he again spent 90 days in jail, three months in rehab, and a year in a treatment program for batterers for beating his girlfriend during a “drug and alcohol bender.”

In 2005, the actor who is also known as Hollywood’s “bad boy” was arrested for sexual harassment.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Mario Anzouni