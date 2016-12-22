Christmas Celebrations Send A Cheer Around The World Despite Tensions

by
Sameera Ehteram
A collection of excitingly beautiful images show that from Iraq to Ireland, the Christmas spirit has taken hold of the global mood.

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas is in the air-even war torn Iraq and the homes of Chibok girls ring with festivities and merriment.

"It is a mix of sadness and happiness," says Bishop Mussa Shemali before a Christmas eve ceremony at Mar Shimoni church, in Iraq, which has been badly damaged, with crosses taken down and statues of saints defaced.”

"We are sad to see what has been done to our holiest places by our own countrymen, but at the same time we are happy to celebrate the first mass in two years."

Yet there are celebrations.

So are they in the homes of the Chibok girls freed from Boko Haram in Nigeria.

"I didn't think I would ever see her again," says the grandmother of Goni, one of the lucky girls as she dances around the house.

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Israel, on the other hand is on the verge of confusion as Rabbis ban Christmas trees.

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Christmas Celebrations

Revelers take a selfie as they part in the annual SantaCon event in Manhattan, New York, United States.

