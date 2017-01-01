Does Christopher Columbus Really Deserve A Holiday?

A wave has started to weld across the United States as many cities and states have renamed Columbus Day to "Indigenous People's Day”

As another October arrives, the debate continues in the United States about whether to continue recognizing Christopher Columbus as the “discoverer” of America.

Columbus Day remembers the landing of Christopher Columbus to the Americas on October 12, 1492.

It was unofficially celebrated in a number of cities and states as early as the 18th century but did not become a federal holiday until 1937.

It is celebrated every year on the second Monday of October.

Italian-Americans consider Columbus a symbol of progress. However, Native Americans reject the notion and condemn his atrocities towards indigenous peoples.

Many cities in the U.S. namely, Seattle, Minneapolis, Portland, Albuquerque, Tulsa and states like Alaska, Minnesota and Vermont have renamed Columbus Day to “Indigenous People’s Day” to honor the Native Americans whose home was invaded in the aftermath of Columbus’ arrival.

We spoke to Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of American Indians, who said the U.S. doesn’t teach the true history of Columbus’ intent in coming to the Americas and also shed light on some of the atrocities he committed towards Native Americans.

Watch the video above to learn more about topic.

Read More Dear America, Columbus Was A Genocidal Maniac Not An Icon

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters