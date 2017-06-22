Republican Senator Quickly Runs Away When Asked About Trumpcare

Senator Chuck Grassley immediately stood up and started walking away after he was asked a question about the health care legislation that would kill taxes on the rich and reduce aid to the poor.

I'm at the airport. We confronted @ChuckGrassley about Trumpcare and he walked away pissed. pic.twitter.com/7WJmTy5v0e — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 22, 2017

Republicans may be enthusiastic to repeal and replace Obamacare with Trumpcare, however, not many of them have bothered to read the bill yet.

Not even after U.S. Senate leaders unveiled a draft of the legislation this week.

As a result, GOP lawmakers come up with only one strategy if someone asks them about the party’s health care bill: make a run for it.

That’s exactly what Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) did when Igor Volsky, Vice President at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, approached the lawmaker to ask him a question about Trumpcare.

Grassley was waiting for his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, when Volsky, came up to his bench.

Topher Spiro, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, captured the entire exchange on camera.

“What are you doing?” Grassley asks.

“Oh, I’m just here, you know, I spend a lot of time working on healthcare…” Volsky begins to answer when suddenly, in the blink of an eye, Grassley prepares to grab his bags and pats Volsky’s shoulder.

“Especially your effort, starting in 2009 and 2010,” Volsky continues. “I wanted to see if you had any thoughts on the bill that came out?”

“I gotta read it,” Grassley says while walking away.

“Do you support anyone losing coverage, senator?” asks Spiro. “Are you okay with anyone losing coverage?”

There was no response.

Watch the uncomfortable exchange in the video above.