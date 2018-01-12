Sen. Chuck Grassley Has No Answer Concerning Trump’s Mental Fitness

“He gets on Twitter and says the last thing that Fox News told him to say. That’s not presidential. It’s concerning. Are you personally concerned?”

Voters in Iowa took a page from Dutch reporters’ book after they refused to take Sen. Chuck Grassley’s silence for an answer.

The Iowan senator held a town hall in the rural Iowa city of Logan, where he faced intense questions about President Donald Trump’s mental ability for office during a question-answer session about his own handling of the investigation into Russian election meddling.

The tense question started with a man standing up and demanding “My question is do you feel like you are being held hostage by Trump?”

“Are you not personally concerned about his fitness to serve? If not, why not? Because I’m very concerned,” Mary Mikels, a retired 67-year-old from nearby Portsmouth, asked Grassley in the same vein.

The supremely indifferent Grassley claimed this wasn’t his job because he wasn’t qualified to make a psychiatric assessment.

“He gets on Twitter and says the last thing that Fox News told him to say,” Mikels persisted. “That’s not presidential. It’s concerning. Are you personally concerned?”

“I have a job to do,” Grassley replied. “I’m not president of the United States. I’m a check on the president of the United States. That’s my constitutional responsibility. I’m going to do what I can under our constitution to make sure that nothing bad happens to our country.”

Soon after this proclamation, a lady stood up and praised Trump’s presidential capabilities, asking the voters “don’t hate so much.”

“The media is driving that whole narrative that he is crazy and he is terrible. All of us know that President Trump is trying everything he can to save this wonderful country,” said Heather Nejedly.

However, the voters, who already had enough of Grassley’s bizarre defense of Trump, silenced her with logical reasoning.

“I’m not hating. I don’t hate him, I see him as not capable. He is not capable.” said another voter, silencing Nejedly who didn’t have any defense for the president but the fact that he was supposedly “wonderfully capable.”

Meanwhile Grassley seemed completely unaware of the exchange. As the two women argue amongst each other, the senator took out his phone and his eyes on the screen, made a silent escape from the room. It’s obvious the senator had no answer for his constituents about the mental health of the man he serves.

But what’s striking is the fact that voters who were speaking out against the president live in rural Iowa, a county where there are twice the number of Republicans than Democrats and where Trump carried 65 percent of the vote during his election bid.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst