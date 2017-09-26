Drug Enforcement Chief Resigns After Trump’s Police Violence Remarks

“You will continue to do great things. I will continue to root for you, now from the sidelines,” Chuck Rosenberg wrote in an internal staff email.

Citing President Donald Trump’s remarks, in which he told law enforcement officers in New York to be more "rough" with suspects, it has emerged the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) acting director will leave his post.

According to officials, Acting Director Chuck Rosenberg believed Trump has little respect for the law. He sent an email to the department’s employees informing them he will be leaving the post effective Oct. 1, 2017.

“This is a remarkable agency — full of remarkable people — and I am honored to have been a small part of it. The neighborhoods in which we live are better for your commitment to the rule of law, dedication to the cause of justice and perseverance in the face of adversity,” the email read.

In July, while delivering a speech on gang violence and illegal immigration, Trump advocated rougher treatment of people in custody.

"Please don't be too nice," said the commander-in-chief.

He also advised officers to use force when dealing with "thugs into the back of a paddy wagon."

In response to Trump’s remarks, Rosenberg then reached out to his employees via email that read, “In writing to you, I seek to advance no political, partisan, or personal agenda. Nor do I believe that a special agent or task force officer of the DEA would mistreat a defendant. I know that you would not."

“So, why do I write? I write to offer a strong reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement professionals, adhere. I write because we have an obligation to speak out when something is wrong. That's what law enforcement officers do. That's what you do. We fix stuff. At least, we try,” it further read.

The internal email also read, “We must earn and keep the public trust and continue to hold ourselves to the very highest standards. Ours is an honorable profession and, so, we will always act honorably.”

Rosenberg has led the DEA in an acting capacity since 2015. Before joining the agency, he served as chief of staff to former FBI director James Comey, who Trump fired in May.

Trump’s remarks about the use of force by police came at a time when the department is already facing scrutiny over its use of excessive force on suspects. The practice has not only created fear but has also claimed several innocent lives.

Recently, a police officer in Oklahoma shot a man in front of his home, ignoring pleas from his neighbor that he was deaf and was unable to hear the commands. Madgiel Sanchez was reportedly holding a metal pipe and authorities kept on asking him to drop the tool before opening fire on him.

In another incident, campus police at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, fatally shot a student after the student called 911 and informed them about a suspicious man, who was possibly holding a knife and a gun.

