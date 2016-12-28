Cinnabon's Ill-Phrased Tribute To Carrie Fisher Prompts Backlash

Carrie Fisher’s death had many celebrities and fans paying tributes, but one specific tweet prompted severe backlash and hate from the internet.

The world was left in shock as 2016 took away yet another loved celebrity; Carrie Fisher, more popularly known for her iconic character of Princess Leia from the “Star Wars” franchise.

The esteemed actress, author and screenwriter suffered heart problems on a flight from London to Los Angeles and passed away at the age of 60.

As the internet users mourned her death and remembered the impact Fisher had on their childhood years, one company decided to use the sad incident to their benefit to promote their products.

The below image is what Cinabbon tweeted soon after Fisher’s death. “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

Unbelievable, right?

Angry social media users and “Star Wars” fans took no time to call out the brand, prompting Cinnabon to soon delete the tweet and apologize for its insensitivity.

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

The other problem with the @Cinnabon tweet is that it reacted to Carrie Fisher's death by commenting about her hair. https://t.co/qanOCYY2zx — (((Evan Jacobs))) (@esjacobs) December 28, 2016

It's not the tweet, it's their making her death about them. https://t.co/tkqMoiqzKk — (((Evan Jacobs))) (@esjacobs) December 27, 2016

Interestingly, a large number of people were also of the opinion that there was nothing wrong with Cinnabon’s tweet, and that the “Star Wars” actress would have actually loved it.

.@Cinnabon tweeted they are "truly sorry" for their tweet about Carrie Fisher https://t.co/3Ipqq2VfrE pic.twitter.com/WEQ2aly8u7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon don't be sorry, people are way too sensitive, no doubt she would have laughed at that! R.I.P. #CarrieFisher ?? — Joe Karavitch™ (@joekara31) December 28, 2016

I'm sorry...but I see nothing wrong with @Cinnabon relating to #CarrieFisher with their own product. https://t.co/uJsJ8qQURq — Samantha Kane (@BendyDinosaurs) December 28, 2016

@Cinnabon I found the #CarrieFisher tweet cute if anything. An amusing way to pay tribute to her. #RIPCarrie — Alin S (@alinssite) December 28, 2016

Whoever was offended by @Cinnabon's tweet knows nothing about Carrie Fisher. She would have loved it. Sigh. People suck. https://t.co/XQTRsk6YGk — adam (@hashtagsutton) December 28, 2016

In all fairness, the tweet does look offensive, especially since the brand made sure to include their signature Cinnabon in it.

It seems like her death was cashed in upon by the company to advertise the brand. However, keeping in mind Fisher’s personality and jovial nature, she might actually have liked to be remembered as the woman with the “best buns.”

It is possible that internet users have generally become too sensitive to such issues, but that is understandable since one cannot be sure whether the company did what they did in jest or with an ulterior motive.

Banner/ Thumbnail credit: Reuters