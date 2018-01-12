© MEDIAEXPRESS.REUTERS, Carlos Barria

April Ryan Asks Trump The Question All Of America Is Wondering

Atiba Rogers
CNN analyst April Ryan tried to ask Trump if he was a racist because of his choice of words to describe immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations.

Donald Trump will not escape the wrath of the public or the media this time after making a controversial comment about immigrants coming to the United States. He degraded people from Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations when he referred to them as immigrants from “shithole countries.”

So, to get clarity, CNN analyst April Ryan shouted, “Mr. President are you racist?” at the end of the signing of a proclamation to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to The Daily Beast.

 

 

Trump denied making that statement in a tweet, but it was refuted by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat who was present at the heated immigration meeting. "You've seen the comments in the press," Durbin said at an event in Chicago, according to CNN. "I've not read one of them that's inaccurate. To no surprise, the President started tweeting this morning, denying that he used those words. It is not true."

Trump has done and tweeted insulting things before and after he was elected to office. When he kicked off his presidential bid he called Mexicans drug dealers and rapists, said people coming from Haiti “all have aids,” and now allegedly stated some immigrants in the U.S. are from “shithole countries” that he’s tired of harboring. 

Has it finally been confirmed that American citizens elected a racist president? Ryan trying to get Trump’s admission is not needed because his actions and vile words speak so much louder and he is, indeed, a racist.

